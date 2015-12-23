13 Of The Most Shocking Celebrity Engagements Ever

So Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married. EH? IRL people normally date for years before someone finally gets up the courage to pop the question. Normally after A LOT of saving for a ring.

We can barely get matched on dating apps let alone someone to stick it out with us and give us a diamond.

We get that it’s more realistic that being a celeb you’ll get proposed too. But even so, when these famous folk announced they were tying the knot we were shocked AF…

1. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

I said yes. I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

We don’t know about you but we were gobsmacked when Sophie and Joe announced via Instagram that they were going to get married. We feel like we’d barely had proof the pair were dating let alone about to walk down the aisle. Don’t get us wrong, we’re obsessed but we need some time to adjust.

2. Marnie Simpson and Ricky Rayment

Talk about a shock. One day you're just tuning into Geordie Shore, minding your own business, and the next Marnie and TOWIE’s Ricky are saying they are getting hitched. The pair’s engagement lasted three months before they went their separate ways.

3. Jessica Shears & Dom Lever

💍💜 💍💜 A post shared by Jessica Rose (@jessica_rose_uk) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

After meeting on Love Island this year, Dom and Jess continued their relationship out of the villa, promoting everything from clothing lines to watches. Make that dollar babes. But fans were stunned when they announced they were getting married after knowing each other for three months. Many people have branded it a publicity stunt. Yikes.

4. John Cena and Nikki Bella

This was one of the best pieces of news we heard in 2017 tbh. The pair had been together for five years but what made it oh so shocking is how many times Total Divas fans had heard John say he never wanted to get married. It was heart-breaking for both us and Nikki but it finally happened and we’re overjoyed.

5. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

We were all pretty perturbed when Rob and Blac announced their news. Not only had they only been together for a few months but their awkward Kardashian love square was too much to handle. His sister was dating Chyna’s baby daddy, Tyga that she had accused of cheating on her with Kylie Jenner. The sister, in case you live under a rock. WHAT.

6. Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey

Let’s be real, it’s shocking when anyone gets engaged after only six weeks of dating. YES, WEEKS. One of the biggest pop stars in the world announced she was getting married to Nick Cannon, which was random AF anyway. They got married in 2008 but split six years later.

7. Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik

We were beyond surprised when Pez was spotted wearing an engagement ring at the premiere for One Direction’s movie This Is Us in 2013 and fans went wild. The pair were only 20 at the time and fans were half happy half livid. Oh Directioners.

8. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Okay so we thought Mariah and Nick got engaged quickly but let's not forget that Khloe and Lamar met and got MARRIED within ONE MONTH of knowing each other. WTF. By the time we’d even tried to get our heads around the proposal, they were husband and wife. SHOCKED AF.

9. Sasha Pieterse and Hudson Sheaffer

At the end of 2015, when the PLL actress was just 19, her boyfriend Hudson got down on one knee and popped the question. Omg when we were 19 we’d barely been snogged.

10. Jessica Lowndes and Jon Lovitz

A post shared by Jessica Lowndes (@jessicalowndes) on Mar 25, 2016 at 9:21am PDT

Even though this beyond bizarre couple turned out to be a joke, this was probs one of the most shocking moments of 2016. The 90210 actress announced she was getting married to 32-years her senior Jon. Then said LOL. Okay.

11. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

It was pretty surprising when Ian and Nikki started dating in the first place after he had split up with her friend Nini Dobrev following a two year relationship. So when they took it to the next level and made it official were were beyond shocked.

12. Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

❤️ ❤️ A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Let’s all think back to Made In Chelsea circa series one when Hugo cheated on Millie with Rosie Fortescue and Millie treated us all to the most epic drink throwing gif of all time. Fast forward and Millie is married to Prof Green and shocks us all with a divorce. But it turned out that was not the last shocking thing we were to expect as she announced she was back with Hugo and a year later he popped the question. EH?

13. Jordan Davies and Megan McKenna

A TV proposal is always shocking but when reality couple Megan and Jordan decided to get married we were left jaw-on-the-floor, staring at Ex On The Beach half screaming in joy, half screaming in panic and shock. But as we all know it didn’t last and ended in accusations of cheating from both parties.

