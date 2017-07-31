Celebrities

13 Of The Most WTF Celebrity Big Brother Moments Ever

OUR ACTUAL REALITY LOVING EYES.

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, July 31, 2017 - 17:13

OMG. Celebrity Big Brother is starting and thank the reality gods tbh because after Love Island and Big Brother have left our lives, what are we even supposed to do? It’s not like it’s Summer and we can go out.

So to prepare let’s look back at the some of the most ETF moments so far…

1. Steph Davis and Jeremy McConnell’s ‘toxic’ relationship…

Stephanie and Jeremy can't stop being toxic | Day 23

Steph had a boyfriend, Sam Reece, and everyone knew it. And it didn’t get much better after the show ended.

CHECK OUT THE TV COUPLES WHO WERE HAPPY TO HAVE SEX ON TV...

2. Chloe Khan and Stephen Bear’s bath…

Chloe and Bear are getting closer | Day 9

This was SO hard to watch considering Bear had a girlfriend on the outside, Lillie Lexie Gregg.

3. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor’s naked shower…

Channel 5

Geordie Shore met TOWIE and we were all baffled.

4. Scotty T, Jeremy McConnell’s and Tiffany Pollard’s threesome…

Tiffany’s night of naked man fun | Day 21

Uncooooomfortable.

5. Chloe Ferry gives John Grimes of Jedward a lapdance…

Chloe gives John a lap dance | Day 17

This was WTF followed by LOL.

6. Gemma Collins’ pony ride…

Classic CBB Moments - Gemma meets Tony the pony

Never has there been a greater gif. Or gift tbh.

7. Farrah Abraham’s fights…

Day 10: Bobby has a huge barney with Farrah

Farrah had beef with legit everyone except Jenna Jameson in the house. This was just one of many fights.

8. Megan McKenna’s diary room rant…

Megan explains herself to Big Brother | Day 10

GOLD.

9. When Tiffany Pollard thought David Guest was dead…

Tiffany mistakenly thinks David Gest is dead | Day 7

Oh the confusion.

10. Kim Woodburn’s kick-off with security…

Kim Woodburn removed by security | Celebrity Big Brother | Day 15

DON’T YOU START WITH ME LOVIE.

11. When George Gilbey snogged Adele Lynch…

George and Edele's big night of flirting - kissy kissy! | Day 25, Celebrity Big Brother

After he had been snogging Steph Pratt until she got evicted. NAUGHTY.

12. When Frenchy lost her sh*t…

Frenchy flies off the handle | Day 5, Celebrity Big Brother

After annoying the house for days, she really let loose. Bonjour!

13. The Jasmine Waltz/Lee Ryan/Casey Bachelor love triangle…

Jasmine reenters the House and confronts Casey! Day 23, Celebrity Big Brother

So. Effing. Awkward.

Wanna see who is rumoured to be in the new series? Duh babes...

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Rumoured Line-Up

  • Jemma Lucy, most likely to be getting on it like those car bonnets she rides.
    1 of 9
    1 of 9
  • Will Sarah Harding prove she's the loving kiiiiiiiinnnndddd?
    2 of 9
    2 of 9
  • Will Amelia Lily be bringing both joy and sadness into the house?
    3 of 9
    3 of 9
  • What's the likelihood of Rodrigo Alves playing everyone like a Ken doll?
    4 of 9
    4 of 9
  • Just how real will Brandi Glanville be?
    5 of 9
    5 of 9
  • HOWAY! Can our lad Nathan Henry win?
    6 of 9
    6 of 9
  • Is Pete Wicks aka Pirate Pete setting sail for the house?
    7 of 9
    7 of 9
  • Sandi Bogle will be keeping an eye on her housemates.
    8 of 9
    8 of 9
  • John Leslie. We got nothing.
    9 of 9
    9 of 9

