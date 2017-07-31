13 Of The Most WTF Celebrity Big Brother Moments Ever

OMG. Celebrity Big Brother is starting and thank the reality gods tbh because after Love Island and Big Brother have left our lives, what are we even supposed to do? It’s not like it’s Summer and we can go out.

So to prepare let’s look back at the some of the most ETF moments so far…

1. Steph Davis and Jeremy McConnell’s ‘toxic’ relationship…

Steph had a boyfriend, Sam Reece, and everyone knew it. And it didn’t get much better after the show ended.

CHECK OUT THE TV COUPLES WHO WERE HAPPY TO HAVE SEX ON TV...

2. Chloe Khan and Stephen Bear’s bath…

This was SO hard to watch considering Bear had a girlfriend on the outside, Lillie Lexie Gregg.

3. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor’s naked shower…

Channel 5

Geordie Shore met TOWIE and we were all baffled.

4. Scotty T, Jeremy McConnell’s and Tiffany Pollard’s threesome…

Uncooooomfortable.

5. Chloe Ferry gives John Grimes of Jedward a lapdance…

This was WTF followed by LOL.

6. Gemma Collins’ pony ride…

Never has there been a greater gif. Or gift tbh.

7. Farrah Abraham’s fights…

Farrah had beef with legit everyone except Jenna Jameson in the house. This was just one of many fights.

8. Megan McKenna’s diary room rant…

GOLD.

9. When Tiffany Pollard thought David Guest was dead…

Oh the confusion.

10. Kim Woodburn’s kick-off with security…

DON’T YOU START WITH ME LOVIE.

11. When George Gilbey snogged Adele Lynch…

After he had been snogging Steph Pratt until she got evicted. NAUGHTY.

12. When Frenchy lost her sh*t…

After annoying the house for days, she really let loose. Bonjour!

13. The Jasmine Waltz/Lee Ryan/Casey Bachelor love triangle…

So. Effing. Awkward.

Wanna see who is rumoured to be in the new series? Duh babes...