13 Reality Stars Who Have The Most Random AF Phobias You've Ever Heard

Is Spencer Matthews actually a legit fear?

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:57

Some people are born wth their odd phobias and some people develop them after a traumatic incident like dreaming about dogs that are dressed in tails and top hats walking around and barking at you. IT WAS SCARY OKAY? 

We would be DESPO to know how some of the reality stars' random AF fears came to be...

1. Scarlett Moffat – Clowns

Instagram

Before she headed in to be crowned queen of the Jungle, Gogglebox star Scarlett admitted she was terrified of a number of things including clowns. She said: “Small spaces, the dark, walking across bridges, clowns – but hopefully there won’t be too many of those in the jungle!”

2. Kylie Jenner – Butterflies

Getty

In and episode of The Life Of Kylie, Ky and her squad hit a butterfly farm and she suddenly realised she is scared of them. She said: “Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It's kind of just ironic because I'm terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think of them: cut the wings off and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."

3. Aaron Chalmers – Heights

Geordie fans were treated to Aaron suffering a minor panic when Gaz Beadle forced him to go on a fair ground ride which involved the both of them being flung in a cage on the end of bungee ropes. Best. Reaction. Ever.

4. Kendall Jenner – tiny holes

Surely one of the most random fears of all time has to be Kendall’s fear of holes. And not just any holes, tiny ones. She wrote on her app: “Anyone who knows me knows that I have really bad trypophobia. Trypophobics are afraid of tiny little holes that are in weird patterns. Things that could set me off are pancakes, honeycomb or lotus heads (the worst!). It sounds ridiculous but so many people actually have it! I can't even look at little holes — It gives me the worst anxiety. Who knows what's in there?"

5. Khloe Kardashian – Belly buttons

Jim Spellman/Getty

Koko admitted on her app that she has a fear of belly buttons. She said: “I hate belly buttons. You can't touch mine and I don't want to touch yours. When I'm in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button."

6. Jay Gardner – wrinkles

Introduction Credits Geordie Shore[1]

Also known as Rhytiphobia, Jay admitted in the first season on Geordie Shore that his biggest fear was wrinkles. He is clearly so scared of them that it remains his eternal tag line on the show’s opening credits. He was being serious and we won’t hear any differently.

7. Kim Kardahian – Spiders

Getty

During an early episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Caitlin Jenner threw a spider and Kim a bid to cure her fear of them. But according to a tweet from Kylie Jenner, it didn’t help.

8. Bobby Norris – flying

Instagram

The TOWIE star suffers from pteromerhanophobia, a fear of flying which he admits affects his holidays. BUT MARBS BABES? He said: "The beach outfits are planned, sunglass collection ready to be showcased and the tan applied but having to fly has always put a dark cloud over the whole holiday! Sitting at the airport gate I have always been the one looking nervously out on the runway biting my nails. For me it's the noises. I sit there listening to every bang and whirling, thinking it's a signal that we are doomed to drop out of the sky any minute!"

9. Gemma Collins – Helicopters

Gemma Collins' Helicopter Hell | I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Gemma Collins was scared of almost everything when she headed into I’m A Celeb but one of the most random was just sitting in a helicopter. She started to cry and had to leave the stationery, still grounded, chopper.

10. Heidi Montag – Goths

From the land of small, tanned, blondes, Heidi was appaz terrified to be surrounded by ‘goths’ when she first met Lauren Conrad at college. She told The New York Times: “Everyone in the room was kind of gothy, and we were the two blonde girls in the room scared out of our minds. I ran up to her and said, 'Will you please talk to me.”

11. Spencer Pratt – Praying mantis

We assumed that Spencer Pratt had no fears in life but a tweet he wrote tells us otherwise. It looks like he is scared of preying mantises. Probs from the terrifying Buffy The Vampire Slayer episode where her teacher was secretly one and tried to eat Xander. Still scary.

12. Mark Wright – rats

Mark Wright's Biggest Fear | I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Another I’m A Celeb fear strikes again. Should we do something about this show already? Mark Wright was screaming in fear when he was confronted with a box of rats and it was hilarious tbh. Poor Mark.

13. Lydia Bright – Spencer Matthews

ITVBe

So probs not a medically proven fear but when they starred on The Jump together, Amy Willerton admitted that her and Lydia Bright were scared that Spencer Matthews would try and hit on them. She told Closer: “Lydia and I are next door to each other [at the hotel], so if Spencer comes knocking, we just shout, ‘Help, help!’. I’ve had my boyfriend here most nights though, so I’m safe."

Now check out more reality stars who can't seem to finish their drink...

