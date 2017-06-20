Celebrities

13 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Clapped Back At The Harshest Of Critics

*Cheers*

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 17:36

Dawn French has slammed reality shows saying they promote awful behaviour and are disgraceful for encouraging sex on TV. And Geordie queen Chloe Ferry clapped back defending her fellow famous faces.

If you come for a reality star, they will come for you babes….

1. Marnie Simpson over her relationship with Aaron Chalmers…

I loveeeee braids bro Outfit - @missguided Use my code MARNIE30 for 30% off exc sale, expires 26th September #babesofmissguided 🌹 Lenses - @ispyeyes #spon

Fans shaded Marnie during series 13 of Geordie Shore for hooking-up with Aaron. At the time of airing, Marnie was dating Lewis Bloor and viewers criticised her for her relationship with her co-star. She took to Twitter to slam the people trolling her, stating that at the time of filming, they had not been together.

2. Charlotte over her relationship with Stephen Bear…

Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore

Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

After Charlotte and Bear announced they had split twice and then taken it back within a few days, fans started to question their relationship. Charlotte fought back on Instagram saying: “Every relationship has ups and downs, all relationships go thru hell, REAL relationships get thru it. We are stronger then any1s opinions. (sic)”

3. Megan McKenna over being on TOWIE…

Room with a view! I love London! 🎈Thankyou @parkplaza for my suite!

Room with a view! I love London! 🎈Thankyou @parkplaza for my suite!

A post shared by megan_mckenna_ (@megan_mckenna_) on

After Megan made her debut on The Only Way Is Essex, viewers gave her a hard time for her fiery temper and beef with fellow co-stars. She told OK!: “I try to ignore it if they’re being nasty, you’ve just got to laugh though because the people who are doing it are just f**king losers in their room with nothing to do with their lives. They’re the ones who write nasty things on your pages, all the normal girls and boys just write nice things because they’re happy with their lives, the others are just obviously unhappy."

4. Ferne McCann over her acting dreams…

Wedding Day Selfie ❤️. _________________________ Top from @soukibelair coming soon....❤️

Wedding Day Selfie ❤️. _________________________ Top from @soukibelair coming soon....❤️

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

When Ferne announced that she wanted to conquer Hollywood and break into acting, critics told her she was ‘talentless’. She told Lorraine: “I honestly feel the pressure and I feel and because I come from a reality background you've got that stigma attached and everyone thinks you're talentless. At the musical I felt like I had a point to prove. There's always more than one way to skin a cat. You don't have to go to drama school, if you have a passion then that's fine.”

5. Gemma Collins over THAT orange dress…

Girls just wanna have fun #singlelife #beconfident #beyourownkindofbeautiful ✌🏻@EOnlineUK styled by @karenwilliamstylist ❤️🔥❤️

Gemma wore an orange dress with shoulder pads to a red caret and the world went into meltdown. A million memes appeared on the web laughing at the TOWIE star. Gemma clapped back, telling The Sun: “I am Gemma Collins. I don’t have to answer to anyone about my fashion choices. I loved that dress – I wanted to express myself that night and I did exactly that. I can take the mick out of myself so whatever anyone has got to say about me I still find it funny. I even loved the memes.”

6. Binky Felstead on Made In Chelsea

Sundays ❤👶🏼🍼☕ Wearing my fave oversize jumper from @inthestyleUK - loads of items including this glorious one are under £10 today 😍 xx

In the early says of MIC, it got a lot of flack for being a bunch of posh people not really doing much and Binky decided to defend her rich pals. She told Digital Spy: “I don't think people understand how much hard work it is and it's not just us. It's mainly the producers and the sound guys who are working a massive amount of hours to make the shots look beautiful. It's a lot of hard work and it's quite scary putting your life on camera. I think people can easily criticise it, but we just say 'Whatever, we got a BAFTA' and I think that says something in itself. I don't even have to bother trying to say anything about it. We got a BAFTA, have you got one? If you have got one then good for you, I'm not going to criticise whatever you do. We appreciate everything that's happened to us but we're all shocked about getting a BAFTA. We're all very grateful for what we've got. We're not snobs or w**kers. We're not hurting anyone.”

7. Whitney Port on baby weight…

One of my favorite makeup artists @katiejanehughes painted my face last week and I love it! Learn how to do it and see what products she used on WHITNEYPORT.com//link in bio

 After Whitney Port gave birth to her baby in 2017, she decided to sell some of her pre-baby and maternity wear. Some people hit out at The Hills star claiming she was desperate to get back down to her original size. She slammed critics telling People magazine: “Some people have been asking me what I’m doing to lose the baby weight and I’m thinking ‘lay off people, I just made a human’.

8. Stephanie Pratt on her romance with Jonny Mitchell…

10 days have flown by!! #TB to our 1st day in Bali!! ☀️🏖 glorious tan by @fakebakeunited @secretspauk 😘 @jonny_mitchell1991

On Love Island 2017, Jonny was considered the villain for ditching fave Camilla Thurlow for Tyla Carr so when Steph started dating him, fans were quick to blast the pair. She slammed critics with tweets saying he was actually a really good person.

9. Cally Jane Beech on being a bad mother…

Me and my precious girl 💛 #vienna

Me and my precious girl 💛 #vienna

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CALLY JANE (@misscallyjane) on

When Cally took a three day trip to Ibiza this year, social media users posted negative comments branding her a ’bad mother’ and that she was ‘neglecting’ her child. She was livid and clapped back on her Insta story: “I think its disgusting that some people, who I call the 'parent police', try to judge other people's lives when they have no idea what they're doing. I can't even go out for a meal with friends without people thinking, 'Oh my god she's left her baby. I went to Ibiza for 3 days. Vienna wasn't even at home, she was with her grandparents and her dad as it was Luis' birthday. If you're one of these people who comment nasty things on Instagram when you don't know them, you've really got to get a life. It's not very nice when you have no idea who someone really is. I still have feelings too. My child is happy and my child is looked after. I spend every single day of my life with her, apart from those three days in Ibiza."

10. Kim Kardashian on posing nude…

One more for National Lipstick day! Wearing Kiki velvet liquid lip on kkwbeauty.com

One more for National Lipstick day! Wearing Kiki velvet liquid lip on kkwbeauty.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

After multiple instances where Kim got a lot of hate for posing naked she decided to address the haters on her app. She wrote: “Hey, guys. I wanted to write a post elaborating on my tweets last night. In all seriousness, I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives. I don’t do drugs, I hardly drink, I’ve never committed a crime—and yet I’m a bad role model for being proud of my body? It always seems to come back around to my sex tape. Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago. 13 YEARS AGO. Literally that lonnng ago. And people still want to talk about it?!?! I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on. I shouldn’t have to constantly be on the defence, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago.”

She continued: “I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me,” she continued. “And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world. It’s 2016. The body-shaming and slut-shaming—it’s like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me,” she concluded. “I am a mother. I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entrepreneur and I am allowed to be sexy.(sic)”

11. Khloe Kardashian on helping Lamar…

In my @goodamerican Twisted Seam Sweat Pants... just dropped on goodamerican.com 🔥 #GoodSquad #GoodSweats

In my @goodamerican Twisted Seam Sweat Pants... just dropped on goodamerican.com 🔥 #GoodSquad #GoodSweats

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

During Lamar Odom’s health scare in 2016, Khloe continued to live her life while helping her ex-husband in the hospital. Some people took great offence to the fact that she dared do anything but see him and trolled the reality star. One Twitter user wrote: “Instead of running the streets with Mr. steal your girl you need to be helping your HUSBAND”. To which Khloe replied: “Stay in your f***ing lane little girl. You know nothing about anything. You're a sheep herded by society.” YASSS KOKO.

12. Kylie Jenner on her cosmetics company…

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️

throwback 😍 Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

After Kylie Cosmetics, received an F rating from the Better Business Bureau following customer complaints about issues with her Lip Kit line, fans started to criticise the star. She took to her app to defend herself: “I'm sick and tired of people coming for my business You guys are the reason I keep going and I'm motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I'm continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I'm excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating."

12. Kendall Jenner on body image pressure...

🍕🍕🍕

🍕🍕🍕

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall got sick of the amount of cruel comments she receives about her body that she decided to clap back on her app. She said: “Living in the public eye can both build and test your confidence at the same time. Everything I do, everything I post and every picture that’s taken of me is judged by everyone. Getting papped all the time and having my picture posted everywhere is not always fun. And not every picture is going to be a good one.”

13. Chloe Ferry on her Geordie antics…

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

Follow my favourite surgeon @elitecosmeticsurgery

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

Dawn French slammed reality shows this week saying they promote bad behaviour and promiscuity. Chloe Ferry defended the antics of the Geordie Shore cats to Closer magazine. She ranted: “I don’t think my behaviour has been shocking at all. At the end of the day, I’m young and I’m just having fun. If people don’t like that then they’re boring. I did nothing wrong – having fun is what young people do! The reason I got on Celebrity Big Brother was because if my last series of Geordie Shore when I was crazy. So I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to do exactly what I do on Geordie Shore because that’s why they wanted me in there.’ I don’t feel like I should be defending myself.”

For more sass check out those epic times Chrissy Teigen totally owned the internet...

