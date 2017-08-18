Celebrities

14 Reality Star Make-Unders That Left Us Shook

OMG.

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:55

We all go on about celeb makeovers all the time but it turns out that these reality stars actually prefer a make-under. Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn has defied the haters (Gaz Beadle) of her foundation lines and debuted a beaut new look and we're obsessed.

So say see ya to the smokey eye and bonjour to the bare (er) face beauty...

1. Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn...

MTV/Instagram

Abbie clearly took Gaz's tweets, lolling at her make-up, to heart. What a worldie.

2. TOWIE’s Lauren Pope...

ITVBe/Instagram

Popey has toned down the make-up but never left our hearts.

3. Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan...

MTV/Instagram

We will never be able to get over how much Holly has changed since the beginning of Geordie.

4. Celebrity Big Brother’s Chloe Khan...

ITV/Instagram

Those lashes were a thing of nightmares. Seriously, we still dream of them attacking us in our beds.

5. Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke...

E4

That tan. That hair. Vintage Ollie with the long locks is still on our bedroom walls though.

6. TOWIE’s Sam Faiers...

ITVBe/Instagram

RIP classic TOWIE. Is it even Essex without the huge amount of make-up? Not to us tbh.

7. Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei...

MTV/Instagram

Sophie has opened up about her major hair struggles recently but we think she looks gorge, pets.

8. TOWIE’s Lydia Bright...

ITVBe/Instagram

We genuinely miss the Essex girls looking like this.

9. Geordie Shore’s Rebecca Walker...

MTV/Instagram

Rebecca said farewell to the toon and settled down to have a baby. But surely the biggest life-changer here is the fact the went blonde? Surely.

10. The Hills’ Heidi Pratt...

Getty/Instagram

It went from all natural, to nothing natural, back to classic Heidi, all preggers and stuff.

11. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay...

Bravo/Instagram

Bye bye smokey eye. And we're kinda glad tbh. This was from a scene where she was confronted by CBB's Brandi Glanville for sleeping with her husband. YIKES.

12. TOWIE’s Billie Faiers...

ITVBe/Instagram

Shut up! Billie ditched the heavy glam for a more natural look. And it werks.

13.TOWIE’s Lucy Mecklenburgh...

ITVBe/Instagram

That filter though. The only way is Valencia...

And now take a look at the most dramatic make-OVERS ever...

