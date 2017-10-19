Celebrities

15 Of The Most Incredible Reality Star Halloween Costumes In 2017

Some are budget, some are blow-out...

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, October 30, 2017 - 11:59

Every year we can’t wait for the celebs to dress up and show off their Halloween costumes. Because otherwise how will we ever know what to go as the following year? Duh.

And the sector of celebs that love the holiday the most? Reality stars of course. There’s drama, terror and blood. Everything a good episode of a reality show contains. And they’ve outdone themselves this year…

1. Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher…

Kim hasn’t been shy about her love for Cher, uploading a flurry of photos of the singer earlier in the year. But we were SHOOK when we saw her transformed into her ‘Armenian idol'. 

2. Luann De Lesseps as Countess Dracula

The Real Housewives of New York City star of course dressed up like a sexy Countess. If you can’t be cool, you can’t be with the Countess.

3. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Michael Jackson and Madonna

Imagine the costume you could come up with if you had your very own glam squad?

4. Paris Hilton as a sexy devil…

Has there ever been a more classic Paris costume? Nope.

5. Lauren Conrad as Cruella DeVil

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I’m sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷

She’s QUEEN of Halloween and this year was no different.

6. Brandi Glanville as Leanne Rimes

She dressed up as the woman that her ex-husband cheated on her with then married. Leanne Rimes. OMG. LOL.

7. Tiffany Watson as a fortune teller…

Having a fortune teller at your wedding would be the best. “He’s about to run…”

8. Marnie Simpson as a sugar skull

The age old Day of the Dead skull. Always a winner. 

9. Lydia Bright as Little Red Riding Hood

Does this make James Argent the Big Bad Wolf? Poor Arg. 

10. Paris Hilton as Princess Jasmine

She just doesn’t age does she? This could be 2005. Just with a different dude on her arm.

11. Lauren Conrad as Frankenstein

This list could have just been LC costume ideas. We bow down.

12. Mark Wright as a 1970s lothario…

Is it just us or did you have to be told it was a costume?

13. Bobby Norris as an Essex skull…

We don’t know what the official title is but Essex skull covers it, no?

14. Lauren Goodger as…..a Village person?

Answers on a postcard please.

15. Stephen Bear as a bloody Harry Potter

The chaos if Stephen Bear was given a magic wand. 

Now for something equally as terrifying - the most ruthless reality tv villians ever...

