15 Shocking Reality Star Couples You Probs Didn't Know Dated

If you're a reality star you pretty much have a smörgåsbord of dates at your famous fingers. Seriously, they all just date each other, it's like an unwritten law. And since everything these stars do is as public as can be, we know their every dating move. EXCEPT WHEN WE DON'T.

Who even knew that these TV stars hooked up? CRAY.

CHECK OUT THE MOST RUTHLESS REALITY TV VILLIANS OF ALL TIME BELOW...

1. Laura Summers and Kieran Hayler

MTV/Instagram

In 2012 before either of them had seen the spotlight of fame, the pair dated for three months. When the recent news of Kieran’s affair came out, the Ex On The Beach star threw a dig at Katie Price telling The Daily Star: “'He was always faithful to me and can't see how he would be unfaithful to me. He was so keen and I was giving him everything he wanted.” Ouch.

2. Marnie Simpson and Mike Hassini

Getty

Marnie admitted in her Stripped Bare autobiography that the pair had hooked up before she starting dating Lewis Bloor in 2016. Mike confirmed the story: “Yeah we got together. I could count on one hand the amount of times I have her actually. Could I pull her again. Of course I could… don’t be silly, that’s an easy question. She was fun, she is a laugh. With any of the Geordie Shore members I’ve met, they are always great craic,” he told The Daily Star.

3. Kim Kardashian and Nick Lachey

Instagram / Getty

After Nick’s divorce from Jessica Simpson (RIP Newlyweds) he went on a couple of dates with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star but broke it off because he though she was just ‘using him for fame’. Kim wrote in the family's book Kardashian Konfidential: "[The interest in me] started when I went out on a date with Nick Lachey. Of course the paparazzi took pictures, because people were curious about who he was with,” while Nick told Details magazine: “Let’s just say this: We went to a movie. No one followed us there. Somehow, mysteriously, when we left, there were 30 photographers waiting outside!”

4. Lauren Conrad and Derek Hough

Getty

Following Lauren’s split from actor Kyle Howard, she had a brief relationship with Dancing With The Stars’ Derek. They went their separate ways three months after dating but it was a Autumn fling filled with kissing on dance floors and hitting da clubs.

5. Jamie Reed and Lauren Pope

Instagram

2017 was not the first time Jamie had appeared on The Only Way Is Essex, having caused some drams way back in 2012 when he was dating Frankie Essex. Buuuut you probs forgot that he also claimed to have hooked up with Popey! No word on whether she’s confirmed that in the last years though.

6. Amy Childs and Sam Reece

Instagram

Sam will be forever remembered as they guy Steph Davis cheated on while she was in Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. Poor guy. But he didn’t wallow for long as weeks after, he hooked up with TOWIE OG Amy Childs. The pair tried to keep it under wraps but they were spotted snogging in a London bar.

7. Kady McDermott and Sam Reece

Instagram

It turns out Sam was a busy guy in 2016 as shortly after he dated Amy he set his sights on not-yet-Love Island star Kady. She admitted to The Sun: “We went to Sheesh in Chigwell. It was a double-date, it was his friend’s birthday.” But things turned sour and Sam slated her when she was on the ITV2 show saying he was on ‘Team Tina’ after Kady and Tina Stinnes had a fight. Yikes.

8. Donald Trump and Kim Richards

Getty

Possibly one of our all time fave reality couples of all time even though it happened years ago (WE ASSUME) and, well, it’s Trump. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim admitted on the show that she’d gone for dinner with the President. After Andy Cohen asked her to confirm the rumours she replied: “Yes I had a dinner with him. I had dinner with Donald. I don’t want to get into it! I don’t want to talk about the President.”

9. Brody Jenner and Paris Hilton

Getty

Let’s face it The Hills star has had a number of past flings but you may not have known (or wiped from your memory) that he had a hook-up with Paris Hilton. Even though he denied it, there was photographic evidence of the two snogging at a New Year’s part. The internet never forgets Brody.

10. Lewis Bloor and Olivia Bentley

Instagram

After his dramatic split with Marnie Simpson, Lewis appeared to move on with Made In Chelsea’s Olivia. She captioned a cosy Instagram of the pair: "#elocutionlessons #loonottoilet #gentlemen met this guy a few weeks ago. He's a lot of fun. Think what you want #dontjudgeabookbyitscover." Things must have gone south though as she deleted all traces of him.

11. Jodie Marsh and Kirk Norcross

Instagram

Jodie and Kirk had a short-lived and VERY public romance in 2012 where they posted their every loving thought about each other on social media. Until they didn’t. After the split Kirk slammed the model: “I'm not into the whole celebrity lifestyle, and Jodie really is. All she could talk about were photo shoots and pictures. She was desperate for publicity. I would go round to her house every day and sit there listening to her talk about herself,” he told Reveal.

12. Vicky Pattison and Alex Bowen

Getty

Before Alex shot to fame on Love Island and found his future wife Olivia Buckland, the former scaffolder dated Geordie Shore’s Vicky. Just after she emerged as winner of I’m A Celeb, she looked loved up with Alex for a few months at the start of 2016. Srsly how do these people meet and can we come next time?

13. Ross Worwick and Chloe Goodman

MTV

Ross washed up on the Beach Of Doom to torment his ex Chloe in the very first series of Ex On The Beach. He’s since gone on to date a host of reality stars including Jasmine Walia and another Ex star Harriette Harper.

14. Mario Falcone and Nicola McLean

Getty

When it came out that Nicola’s husband had been cheating on her, she accepted an invite on Twitter for date with Mario. Twenty first century eh? The pair went to Sugar Hut (DUH) and partied the night away, snogging into the wee hours.

15. Paris Hilton and Doug Reinhart

Getty

If you were a The Hills fan then you’ll remember kind of dull Doug who dated Lauren Conrad. But after the pair went their separate ways, and he dated Steph Pratt – not cool – he went on to have a two years relationship with Paris. It all went downhill in 2009 after rumours surfaced that they were having major fights. The drama is just never ending eh?

Now check out where the hell the most ruthless reality TV villians are now...