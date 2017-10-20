17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Sometimes it looks like being a reality star is hard AF. Imagine the whole world seeing you drunk, having fights and having sex on TV. YIKES.

But tbh when we see some of their bank balances, suddenly those things don’t look so bad after all...

CHECK OUT HOW MUCH THE VICTORIA'S SECRET MODELS ARE ACTUALLY WORTH...

17. Gaz Beadle - £1.3m

Copyright [Getty]

Gary has been super savvy with his money investing everything he made from Geordie Shore and personal appearances into property. He also owns a club in Zante and has released an auto-biography, calendar and appeared in Dream Boys.

16. Charlotte Crosby - £1.6m

Getty

Since leaving Geordie Shore, Chazza has had her fingers in all the money pies. She’s released two autobiographies, a fitness video, has a clothing range with In The Style, her own make-up line, a hair extensions line and her own show Just Tattoo Of Us. PHEW.

15. Lauren Goodger - £2.1m

She was the first to hit the million pound mark from the OG cast of The Only Way Is Essex with her appearance on the show and tanning range Lauren’s Way. She has done a LOT of photoshoots and sponsored posts which have added to her bank account.

14. Gemma Collins – £2.7m

Getty Images

Oh Gemma. Tbh she should be given royalties for every incredible meme she give us. After making it big on TOWIE she went onto open her own shop, clothing line and has appeared on a bunch of TV shows like CBB and I’m A Celeb.

13. Mark Wright - £4m

Mark left TOWIE reasonable early in its life and went onto pursue his dream of becoming a presenter. He conquered both the UK radio and TV with Mark Wright’s Hollywood Night and Take Me Out: The Gossip before hopping over the pond in 2017 to try and make it in America.

12. Joey Essex – £4.5m

After TOWIE, Joey got his own show Education Joey Essex before appearing on The Jump. He also developed his own range of men’s and women’s clothes and aftershave line. Who would have thought?

11. Kendall Jenner - $18m (£13.5m)

Getty

According to Forbes, Kendall earned $17m in 2016, becoming the third highest paid model in the world. Before that she started a clothing line with Kylie Jenner called Kendall and Kylie.

10. Mary Berry - £16m

Alright Mazza Bazza you richy rich you. After making Bake-Off the hit it is today, Mary has snaffled away quite the fortune for her cook books and food ranges. No wonder she always has the best jackets.

9. Bethenny Frankel - $25m (£19m)

Getty

The Real Housewives Of New York star had the idea to invent the Skinny Girl margarita and sell it during the first series of the show. Nine seasons on her company also sells wine, juices, shakes, snacks and meals.

8. Kourtney Kardashian - $35m (26.5m)

Kourt is the sister that does the least because tbh she’s far too busy searching for gluten free, vegan, sugar-free food for her family. It’s tiring you guys. But being a Kardashian still earned her a healthy buck or two. Kourtney has taken hold of a lot of the business reigns especially when it comes to the family’s line of boutiques Dash.

7. Paris Hilton - £36m

Getty

Having been around for decades, Paris first hit fame with her sex tape One Night In Paris and being the rich socialite she was, was given her own show The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. After that she branched out into music (how could we forget), perfumes, jewellery, hair extensions and more.

6. Khloe Kardashian - $40m (£30m)

Copyright [Getty]

Khloe has been climbing the reality financial ranks with her own shows Revenge Body and Kocktails with Khloe as well as her clothing line Good America. Plus all the other joint stuff with her sisters. You go (Glen) Koko.

5. Katie Price - £45m

Channel 5

Katie has been around for actual years, starting out as a glamour model and graduating to reality star. She had a successful range of books, clothes and numerous TV shows. She’s richer than half the Kardashians ffs.

4. Kylie Jenner - $50m (£40m)

Copyright [Instagram]

Kylie is set to become a billionaire by the time she is 25 with her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics bringing in $420m since is launched in 2016. According to sources E! paid the family an $80m contract to sign her to do Life Of Kylie. Holy money Batman.

3. Kris Jenner - $60m (£45.5m)

WOAH. Kris is rolling in dough and if you’ve ever watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians you’ll see that the momager works ALL THE TIME. She’s the ultimate boss and demands 10% of her kids’ paychecks. Baller.

2. Kim Kardashian - $175m (£132m)

Getty

Okay so the winner of the most famous reality family, by a diamond studded mile, is Kimmy. From her makeup line to her Kim Kardashian: Hollywood game she has made millions with that beautiful face (and brain) of hers. Not to mentions she’s an executive producer of KUWTK and is thought to make millions from a single Insta post.

1. Simon Cowell - £325m

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Okay when you make Kimmy K look like small money, you know you’re in a whole different world. Having created the Pop Idol, X Factor and Got Talent franchises, Simon has been able to make a pound...or million. His record label Syco boasted One Direction who were thought to make him a whopping £59m alone. YIKES.

For more net worth goss then check out how rich the VS models actually are...