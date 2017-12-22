17 Pop Culture Moments You Already Forgot Happened In 2017

Time is a funny old thing, isn’t it? On the one hand you feel like you blinked and all of a sudden it’s gone from January to December, while on the other you can’t believe Beyoncé’s pregnant Grammys performance was actually this year. FYI: it was.

Take a look at the video to see the best celebrity bums of 2017...

With that in mind, let’s take a look back at some of the biggest pop culture moments of 2017, which – no matter how outrageous – you’d probably already forgotten about.

Lady Gaga slayed the Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 5th.

Getty

A very pregnant Beyoncé performed at the Grammys on February 12th.

Getty

One of Katy Perry’s dancing houses fell off the stage at the Brit Awards on February 22nd.

Getty

The wrong winner was announced for Best Picture at the Oscars on February 26th. While La La Land was originally read out, the trophy actually went to Moonlight, which was just a tad awkward.

Getty

Louis Tomlinson got in a fight with paparazzi at LAX airport on March 3rd.

Getty

Liam Payne and Cheryl’s baby boy, Bear, was born on March 22nd.

Getty

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial was pulled on April 5th after it was accused of trivialising the Black Lives Matter movement.

Getty

Diddy felt the need to rest his legs on the Met Gala red carpet on May 1st.

Getty

Harry Styles performed on what was arguably the best Carpool Karaoke EVER on May 19th.

Getty

Jay-Z dropped new album 4:44, which appeared to apologise for the cheating rumours started by Beyoncé’s Lemonade album, on June 30th.

Getty

Adele cancelled the last two shows of her Adele Live tour due to vocal problems on July 1st.

Getty

Rob Kardashian posted Blac Chyna’s nudes on Instagram on July 5th.

Getty

Kesha dropped her first new single in four years, Praying, on July 6th.

Getty

Justin Bieber cancelled the rest of his Purpose tour on July 25th, explaining to Beliebers, “I want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable”.

Getty

Old Taylor Swift died when new Taylor Swift dropped her Look What You Made Me Do video at the 2017 MTV VMAs on August 27th.

Getty

Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant over the summer due to her autoimmune disorder, lupus, which she revealed in an Instagram post on September 14th.

Getty

Cardi B became the first solo female rapper to hit Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 19 years, with her track Bodak Yellow, on September 25th.