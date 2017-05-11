18 IRL Couples Who Fell In Love On Our Fave Teen Shows

We spend approximately 98% of our lives shipping our beloved onscreen teen TV couples. Some people play golf, some read, we ship. So when these fictional loves spill into actual real life, we almost can't take it.

And it turns out it happens A LOT...

1. Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Fan are losing their shiz over the fact that Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers have been spotted holding hands in NYC pretty much confirming that they are super in love and stuff. Dreams do come true.

2. Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart

Jughead and Betty completed our lives when the made their love official sending Bughead fans into a total frenzy. They’ve been together since meeting on the set in 2017.

3. Gilmore Girls’ Alexis Bledel and Milo Ventimiglia

If you were a Gilmore Girls fan then you probs had mixed feelings about who Rory should have been with; Dean, Jess, Logan?! So we were confused about our feelings when Alexis and Milo started dating on set in 2002, on one hand she’s clearly meant to be with Logan (YES SHE IS) but on the other this is IRL love. Word on the street was they had a pretty rocky relationship and parted ways four years later.

4. One Tree Hill‘s Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush

It was the eternal struggle of the heart whether Lucas Scott should end up with Brooke or Peyton. It still haunts us tbh. So when Chad and Sophia got together on set our teenage hearts were bursting. They started dating in 2003 and got hitched two years later but it sadly only lasted five months and they split amid rumours that he had cheated on her with Paris Hilton. DEAR LORD.

5. The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev

The CW

In 2010, fans started to suspect that the pair were dating IRL, as their characters Elena and Damon were stuck in a love triangle, even though they didn’t confirm it until two years later. Keep us in suspense much? The year after, they split in May but six months later fans were over the moon when it looked like they were back together. But sadly it was all rumour. BOOOOO.

6. Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley and Blake Lively

The CW

Was there ever a happier moment that when you realised Dan Humphreys and Serena Van Der Woodsen were dating IN REAL LIFE? Nope. They were together for three years before splitting amicably and Blake went on to marry Ryan Reynolds and Penn got hitched to Girls star Jemima Kirke’s younger sister Domino.

7. Glee’s Lea Michelle and Corey Monteith

Fans shipped them so hard on and off screen. The pair feel for each other on the set of Glee in 2011 and were together until he sadly passed in 2013.

8. American Horror Story’s Emma Roberts and Evan Peters

Now this one has been a real rollercoaster. Emma and Evan actually met during the filming of their 2012 movie Adult World and got engaged the year after. They had just finished filming AHS: Coven. In June 2015, after public fights, they called it off, but three months later it appeared they were back together. But hold up, in May 2016 they split AGAIN before it was back on in September. And tbh, we’re not sure what the heck is going on now.

9. Gilmore Girls’ Alexis Bledel and Jared Padalecki

Alexis made another third of her fans gloriously happy when it came out that she had also dated Jared during her days in Stars Hollow. The show’s casting director let it slip in 2016 that the pair had fallen for each other on set. We have to assume it was pre-Milo so during the first season in 2001 probs. Okay so just Logan and we’re good.

10. Revenge’s Emily Van Camp and Josh Bowman

Their characters, Daniel Grayson and Emily Thorne, had a pretty dramatic relationship in Revenge what with her faking she was in love with him, getting married and him trying to kill her on their wedding night but things ran a bit smoother IRL. They started dating on set in 2011 with the pair being spotted smooching in public in 2012. They got engaged in May 2017 and we were over the actual moon.

11. Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick

Chuck Bass and Vanessa barely had any contact during Gossip Girl but off-set these pair were more on and off than Chuck and Blair. Yeah, a lot.. The pair dated the whole way through filming but kept breaking up for a number of reasons. Rumours flew he was jealous of her spending time with other guys and she broke his heart with her ‘serial cheating’. Yikes.

12. Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Cortese

Trust Hottie McFit Jared to find love on a show that barely had any female lead characters eh? He fell in love with his now-wife Genevieve after she starred on the show playing demon Ruby. The two got hitched in 2010 and have three kids. Cuuuute.

13. Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan

Blair Waldorf has ONE soulmate and it’s Chuck Bass. We clear? Okay. IRL however, Leighton forgot this and started dating Carter Braizen on and off screen. Or Sebastian as he’s actually called. They were together for two years after meeting in 2008 until Leighton called it quits.

14. Dawson’s Creek’s Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson

PACEY OR DAWSON? Joey really had one. In real life and Dawson’s world she picked Pacey. Katie branded Joshua her first ‘big love’ and after the broke up remained BFFs. Dream.

15. The Vampire Diaries’ Paul Wesley and Torrey DeVitto

It was lurve central on the TVD set eh? While Elena and Damon were smooching, Stefan was wooing Meredith off-set. Crazy. They got married in 2011 before calling it off in 2013. He then moved on to date another TVD co-star Phoebe Tonkin who went onto star in The Originals.

16. True Blood’s Anna Pacquin and Stephen Moyer

One of our fave TV IRL loves of all time. The passionate and stressful relationship of Sookie and Eric created unrealistic love goals for us all. But in reality Anna and Stephen fell hard and got married in 2010. Stephen said he knew within days of meeting that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. We can’t.

17. The OC’s Rachel Bilson and Adam Brody

The ultimate shipping dreams come true IRL. Summer Roberts and Seth Cohen made our fandom dreams come true when they got together off-set. Adam and Rachel dated from 2003-2006 before they ‘grew apart’. At least Summer and Seth will eternally be one. Unless they come back, do a reunion, break them up and ruin our lives that is.

18. That 70s Show’s Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Is there anything cuter than two people meeting and 14 years later getting together? NO. The couple met in 1998 when Mila was just 14 and played on-screen couple Jackie and Michael for eight years. In 2012 the pair were spotted getting close, post his split from Demi Moore. They got engaged the year after and had their son in 2014. See, that person that you’ve been secretly in love with for the last five years? It can happen!

