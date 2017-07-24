7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef Following Their Split

From Rob Kardashian and that truly unforgettable rant about Blac Chyna to Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers clashing over the timings of their break-up, matters of the heart don't often go undocumented on social-media.

If you want to reflect on the fact that celebs are just as volatile as the rest of us when it comes to taking their drama online, get checking out a bunch of celeb exes who had absolutely no qualms about airing their dirty laundry in public.