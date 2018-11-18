Celebrities

7 Of The Weirdest Rumours Of 2018

It's been a very weird year.

Saturday, December 8, 2018 - 17:53

It's been yet another bizarre year in the world of celeb gossip, with more rumours being set straight every week than we can keep up with.

From the ones that had us fooled to the others that were just plain bizarre, this lot had us talking at one point or another.

Ariana Grande has to be carried everywhere

Getty

After a snap of Ari being carried by her tour manager did the rounds on social media, the singer found herself having to address the bizarre rumour on The Late Late Show With James Corden. But it turns out it was just a one time thing because her toes were bleeding and she was in really quite a lot of pain. Case closed, your honour.

Camila Cabello is expecting a baby

Once upon a time Camila posted a snap of herself slightly holding her very flat stomach, along with the caption: 'You're the only thing I did right.' The world thought that meant she was pregnant, when it was in fact a food baby situation. The End.

One Direction are getting back together

Getty

This is a rumour that does the rounds on a monthly basis, as both Liam and Zayn found themselves denying a reunion is on the cards for the near future. Liam insists that they mustn't 'rush things', but we're not buying it.

Kit Harrington cheated on Rose Leslie

Getty Images

A woman named Olga tried to tell the world that she'd been having an affair with Kit Harrington in Luxembourg, only he's ever actually been there. So we guess his marriage to beautiful Rose Leslie is a-ok, thank goodness.

Kylie Jenner's bodyguard is the father of her baby

ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart ♥️

The Internet was full to the brim of chatter surrounding the real baby daddy of Kylie Jenner's newest arrival, as word got around that it was her bodyguard Tim Chung's daughter. Thankfully the beautiful man issued a statement explaining this is far from the truth, and that he even thinks the rumours are 'laughable'.

Harry Styles is going to be the next James Bond

Getty

A friend of Dunkirk and James Bond director Christopher Nolan claimed that Harry Styles would be a great fit for the role if they were going with someone younger. Alas Daniel Craig is sticking around until 2022, so we'll just have to wait this one out. 

Jack Antonoff and Lorde had an affair

Did they, didn't they? After Jack and Lena Dunham split it was rumoured that the Bleachers singer had been getting it on with long time collaborator Lorde this whole time. Lena has since told The Cut of the claims: "I don't think anything happened between them. I can never know someone else's life. I have never spoken to Ella [Lorde] about it. We haven't talked since Jack and I broke up."

