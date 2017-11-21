7 Times Celebrities Had To Super Awkwardly Perform In Front Of Their Ex

Performing in front of thousands of people has to be totally terrifying as it is but add in your ex being in the audience you can pretty much just pack up and go home.

But some celebs have had to go through just that, and from huge gigs to mega award shows, they’ve suffered through the awkwardness like champs…

1. Harry Styles

You HAD to have felt for Hazza when he took to the stage at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, to sing in front of the world and, even worse, THREE of his ex-girlfriends. Sara Sampaio, Georgis Fowler and Nadine Leopold walked the runway as their ex-boyf crooned to his tunes. Thank God Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne weren’t there too eh?

2. Taylor Swift

Is there any better revenge than singing in front of your ex, the diss song you penned about him? Probs not. And that’s exactly what Taylor Swift did at the 2013 Brit Awards. With Harry Styles in the audience, she sang I Knew You Were Trouble as she stripped from a bridal gown to black lingerie. Pretty sure he noticed that.

3. The Weeknd

We all cringed when, just weeks after their break-up, The Weeknd had to perform on the runway of the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as his ex Bella sashayed past him in her underwear. At least she looked banging though.

4. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

Britney and Justin hadn't been seen in the same place since their 1999 break-up, so when they both collected awards at the 2014 People’s Choice awards with their other halves in tow, it had to be MEGA uncomfortable.

5. Chris Brown

Chris Brown was taking part in a charity basketball game in New York when Rihanna was sat in the front row. From the pictures taken it pretty much looks like she spent the whole time avoiding his eye contact and staring at him when his back was turned. Yikes.

6. Kanye West

During the 2016 VMAs, Kanye got up on stage to introduce his new single Famous with a speech that threw shade at Taylor Swift and called out his ex Amber Rose. Who was in the audience. He said: “I see you Amber” when talking about fame. In front of Kim Kardashian. It was all too awkward.

7. Taylor Swift again

In 2012, during rumours that Taylor’s song Never Ever Getting Back Together was about Joe Jonas (though it’s since turned out it’s most likely about Jake Gyllenhall) Tay took to the stage at the KISS FM Jingle Ball and sang her heart out in front of ex Joe, who had dumped her a few years earlier via 27 second phone call. The pair didn’t start speaking again until her BFF Gigi Hadid started dating him in 2015 so that’s gonna have been super awks.

