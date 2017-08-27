8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

Reality stars are always trying to catfish us into believing they are engaged so we’re just looking for some cold, hard proof tbh.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t get too excited for words when they tease us into thinking they’re going to tie the knot, like, tomorrow...

1. Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

They’ve had a few ups and down since they left the Love Island villa but Chris has promised the world a wedding. He told MailOnline: “Our love is strong. I feel like we get stronger each day. We've overcome barriers here and there, which is natural in a relationship. We were kind of obsessed with each other so it's gone from strength to strength. We loved each other in the villa but now we're in love so it's switched it up a bit. At the end of next year I’m going to get married. I don’t know when I’m going to propose. I want a kid at the end of next year as well. I’ll be 25 by then, just before my 26th birthday next year, and when my kid is about 15 I’ll be 40.”

2. Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett

They’ve been the only TOWIE couple to stay together and we’re despo to see that Insta announcement. She told MailOnline: “I think he is going to propose soon, but I think right now we love being together - and having moved in we’re just taking it all in.”

3. Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear

Is the day Charlotte and Bear get married going to be a public holiday? Let’s start the petition now. “He’s the one. I’ve fallen for him a lot, the most I’ve ever fallen for anyone. And I think he feels the same I really do. We talk about it on a daily basis. I feel like we could get married tomorrow but we're both determined to take things slowly. But knowing us, we get too excited," Charlotte told Heat.

4. Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey

After all those smug workout couple snaps these two are surely headed down the aisle. She told The Sun: "I think we will be together forever, I don’t think we will break up. We work well together, even though we do argue...I’m not doing a Heidi and Spencer [Pratt] and getting married on The Hills. But then again, I’ve said no to so many things and always ended up doing them, in fact there are so many things I said I wouldn’t do and I’ve been completely wrong, so who knows!"

5. Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson

We legit cannot wait to see how their romance unfolds in Single AF because Marns is keen to get that ring on her finger. Marnie told The Sun: "I'm getting older and want marriage and children. I don't have time to waste on a bloody showmance. I've said [people are the one] too many times in the past and ended up looking like an idiot so I'm not going to jinx it this time. I am loved-up and happy though. Casey isn't like any of the guys I've ever dated before so I'm hoping this time is different.”

6. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Who would have ever thought playboy Spenny would be tamed? He told Star: “I would say that she is absolutely The One. I can't see it going any other way. [Marriage is] a possibility I wouldn't rule out. The best thing people say to me about Vogue is that I'm punching and I just think, 'Well, yes I am.'"

7. Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

It seems a bunch of weddings are in their future and we want invites to every single one. The Love Island star told OK!: “We'll have three weddings - one in Essex, one in Wales and one in Cyprus. We'll spread it over a week. And maybe even have on in another country.” Amber added: “We'll have a huge wedding. We'll milk it massively. Kem wants to be flown in on a helicopter. Our wedding would be all about him, it wouldn't be about me at all!" That’s three more than are in ours.

8. Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen

After the news broke that Jessica Shears and Dominic Lever were engaged after just a few months of dating, Gabby was asked if she thought her and Marcel would tie the knot. She told OK!: "I don’t know [who will be next], Marcel said that he’s saving for a ring so it could be me!"

