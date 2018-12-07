8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever

Whether it was a trend that just wasn't realistic to copy in your everyday life, or something that Gigi Hadid thought she could make a thing again, there are some trends we'll be glad to see the back off.

From tiny sunglasses to equally as small (and entirely impractical) handbags, this lot have no place in our lives for the next 365 days. Thank u, next.

Tiny sunglasses

These are number one on the list simply because they just don't work for 99% of face shapes. Not only that, but unless you're a Jenner or Hadid they just make you look like you've stolen your baby sister's glasses/are a Keanu Reeves enthusiast. Not a good look.

Super tight ponytails

For the love of Jen Atkin can we please agree to stick to beachy waves and say goodbye to pony tails so tight that you get a facelift at the same time? The world would rather not have a headache 24/7, plus just think of the money we'd all save on hairspray costs.

Crop tops

We understand that it's fun to show off your body, but when it means there's a constant breeze and we're freezing our socks off on a British 'summer's' day then we're not on board. Plus we're fed up of dripping ice cream into our belly button. Ew.

Significant other tattoos

Note to anyone thinking of getting a matching tattoo with their other half: Don't. Sure, you're in love now, but do you really know what's going to happen in the future? What if you wake up one day and decide you've gone off them? IT COULD HAPPEN. So cancel that tattoo appointment, or just get something for yourself instead.

Tiny handbags

If you're one of those crazy types who can go on a night out with just their phone, then this one doesn't apply to you. But for all of those out there who like to actually carry possessions around with them, then you'll agree that tiny handbags just don't work. Give us a backpack over these any day.

Clear plastic heels

No one needs to see your sweaty feet all misted up in a pair of clear plastic shoes, so why do shops keep selling them? Not only that, but unless you're looking to attract a squished toe enthusiast, it's just not a good look.

Head-to-toe tie dye

Our eyes, our eyes! This look may be passable on international superstar Justin Bieber, but in the real world it would look... Interesting. But if you want to live like it's Glastonbury festival all year round, then go ahead.