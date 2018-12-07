Celebrities

8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever

We just want to be comfortable, is that too much to ask?

Friday, December 7, 2018 - 10:17

Whether it was a trend that just wasn't realistic to copy in your everyday life, or something that Gigi Hadid thought she could make a thing again, there are some trends we'll be glad to see the back off.

From tiny sunglasses to equally as small (and entirely impractical) handbags, this lot have no place in our lives for the next 365 days. Thank u, next.

Tiny sunglasses

These are number one on the list simply because they just don't work for 99% of face shapes. Not only that, but unless you're a Jenner or Hadid they just make you look like you've stolen your baby sister's glasses/are a Keanu Reeves enthusiast. Not a good look. 

Super tight ponytails

For the love of Jen Atkin can we please agree to stick to beachy waves and say goodbye to pony tails so tight that you get a facelift at the same time? The world would rather not have a headache 24/7, plus just think of the money we'd all save on hairspray costs.

Crop tops

We understand that it's fun to show off your body, but when it means there's a constant breeze and we're freezing our socks off on a British 'summer's' day then we're not on board. Plus we're fed up of dripping ice cream into our belly button. Ew.

Significant other tattoos

Note to anyone thinking of getting a matching tattoo with their other half: Don't. Sure, you're in love now, but do you really know what's going to happen in the future? What if you wake up one day and decide you've gone off them? IT COULD HAPPEN. So cancel that tattoo appointment, or just get something for yourself instead.

Tiny handbags

If you're one of those crazy types who can go on a night out with just their phone, then this one doesn't apply to you. But for all of those out there who like to actually carry possessions around with them, then you'll agree that tiny handbags just don't work. Give us a backpack over these any day. 

Clear plastic heels

No one needs to see your sweaty feet all misted up in a pair of clear plastic shoes, so why do shops keep selling them? Not only that, but unless you're looking to attract a squished toe enthusiast, it's just not a good look. 

Head-to-toe tie dye

Our eyes, our eyes! This look may be passable on international superstar Justin Bieber, but in the real world it would look... Interesting. But if you want to live like it's Glastonbury festival all year round, then go ahead. 

Latest News

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Benny Blanco, Bastille And More!
10 Things Millennials Have Been Accused Of Destroying
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split
Sleep Texting Is On The Rise And The Potential For Embarrassment Is Huge
Calling All Singletons: This Is The Peak Time Of Day To Secure Tinder Matches
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Hayley Kiyoko And Taylor Swift Rework 'Delicate' For A Special LGTBQ+ Fundraiser In New York
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
The Most Instagrammable Destinations to Visit in 2019
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List
The Ultimate Millennial Travel Bucket List for 2019
Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
The Real Reason Why The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Been Cancelled

More From Celebrities

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
8 Trends That Should Stay In 2018 Forever
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Opens Up On Instagram | MTV Celeb
KJ Apa From Riverdale
Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Celeb Babies That Were Born In 2018
Sophie Kasaei and her boyfriend
Single Huns Need To Take Note Of How Sophie Kasaei Bagged Her Boyfriend
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler: Holly Hagan Tells Kyle Christie She ‘Lost A Lot Of Herself’ In Their Relationship
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blyth
Holly Hagan Reveals Baby Plans With Boyfriend Jacob Blyth
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Considers Hypnotherapy For Crisp Addiction After Eating Up To Ten Bags Per Day
Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie
Holly Hagan Reveals Exactly How She Felt Seeing Kyle Christie Again
Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks
Vicky Pattison Reveals TOWIE's Pete Wicks Is The Only Man She Can Count On
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry And Marnie Simpson Team Up For An Exciting New Venture
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni
Chrysten Zenoni Insists This Geordie Shore Star Is NOT The Father Of Her Baby
Aaron Chalmers shows off face tattoo
Aaron Chalmers Shows Off His New Face Tattoo After Fans Praise His JTOU Appearance
Spotify Wrapped 2018
Spotify Wrapped 2018: How To Find Out Your Most Listened To Songs/Artists Of The Year
Marnie Simpson Poses In Sheer Top And Admits She’ll Never Cover Up For The Cold
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Chloe Moretz Pictured Kissing Playboy Model Kate Harrison After Brooklyn Beckham Split