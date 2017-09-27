Celebrities

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Some of these are a SHOCK...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 17:11

Sometimes the love of fame and public recognition runs in the family. Even the most A-list of stars have had relatives that are keen to follow in their footsteps into the spotlight.

And these famous folk had fam that entered the world of reality...

1. Harry Styles’ cousin Ben Selley...

Twitter

In 2014, Hazza’s cousin Ben popped up on The X Factor in a band called Concept and everyone thought it was the next big thang. Sadly their hopes and dreams came crashing down as they didn’t make it past judges houses. 

2. Josh Ritchie’s sister Michaela Wain…

BBC/MTV

Ex On The Beach  and Love Island star Josh Ritchie announced on Twitter that his older sister, 33-year old construction manager, Michaela was to appear on the new series of The Apprentice. If she’s anything like him, and his crazy antics, then we’re in for a treat.

3. Adele’s cousin Georgie Harrup…

Getty/BBC

Contestant on The Voice Georgie, admitted that her cousin was in fact mega superstar singer Adele. She got through the live shows before falling in week one. She said about her famous family member: “I'm in total awe of her, but I want to be known for me and my voice and my sound,' she explained. 'I'm ready to show the world what I am made of. Everyone sings in our family and my cousin Adele does inspire me. I would love to be as good as her.”

4. Naomi Campbell’s cousin Sandi Bogle…

Getty

After starring on countless series of Gogglebox and becoming the nation’s fave alongside pal Sandra, Sandi entered the CBB house where she shocked us all by announcing she was supermodel Naomi Campbell’s cousin. She told The Mirror: “Naomi watches me on the show and she loves it. We support each other in whatever we do. I’ve always had my businesses and she’s always done her thing.”

5. Pippa Middleton’s brother-in-law Spencer Matthews…

Getty

Even though he was reality royalty, starring in Made In Chelsea, Spenny didn’t have actual royal blood in him. But now he’s one step closer to being part of the poshest set in the world as his brother James Matthews is married to Kate Middelton’s sister Kate. Rah!

6. Gigi and Bella Hadid’s mum Yolanda Hadid…

Getty

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda hit our screen and we loved her immediately. Suddenly her children started to appear on the show and turned out to be no other that Gigi and Bella Hadid. Fance!

7. Tom Fletcher’s brother-in-law Mario Falcone…

Twitter

Viewers of TOWIE got a shock when one episode Mario Falcone was just chilling with McFly’s Tom. It turned out that he was married to Maz’s older sister Giovanna. Tiny world.

8. Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande…

Snapchat

CBB and US Big Brother star Frankie had some famous connections before he hit the small screen. His little sister is popstar Ariana Grande and the two are BFFS. Cute.

9. Paris Hilton’s aunt Kyle Richards…

Getty

Starring in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle is already a star in her own right but her family is literal American pop culture royalty. Her older sister is Kathy Hilton mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton. The family have had some pretty complicated beef but the sisters have popped up on the Real housewives a couple of times.

