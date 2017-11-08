9 Celebrities That Have Been Accused Of Dating Another Celeb For Revenge

Celebs date each other for numerous reasons; love (duh), fame, publicity and sometimes…REVENGE. Lauren Goodger has been accused of wanting to get revenge on her TOWIE nemesis Lucy Mecklenburgh by flirting with her ex-boyfriend and tbh it’s not a shock.

It turns out a load of celebs have been accused of doing the exact same thing…

CHECK OUT THE CELEB EXES WHO HAD MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF AFTER THEY SPLIT...

1. Lauren Goodger

Let’s take a trip back to OG TOWIE when Mark Wright cheated on Lauren Goodger with Lucy Mecklenburgh. Well according to sources, six years on Lauren is eventually going to extract her revenge. A source told Closer: “As soon as she saw Ryan was rumoured to join her in the jungle, she saw it as an opportunity to give Lucy a taste of her own medicine. She's got no serious plans to steal Ryan, but she would like Lucy to realise how humiliating it felt for her when she was linked to Mark.” Lauren has denied this but you know we’ll be hooked to the jungle to see how it pans out.

2. Katy Perry

The feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry has been long-running and many people assumed that Katy’s move to date John Mayer in 2012 was a jab at Taylor who had dated him in 2010 and written heartbreak song Dear John about their relationship.

3. Drake

[Getty]

Drake was accused of trying to rile not one but two celebrities when it came out that he was dating Jennifer Lopez. He was in an off period with Rihanna so obviously people assumed he was doing it to get her attention but there was also the case of his massive beef with J-Los’ ex and friend P Diddy (aka Love). The pair had first fought in 2014 after Diddy allegedly punched Drake outside a nightclub in Miami. Diddy denied this but did admit that they had argued over who the song 0 to 100 belonged to.

4. Jemma Lucy

Copyright [Getty]

Always one to seek revenge, Jemma slept with Gary Beadle during the filming of Ex On The Beach while he and Charlotte Crosby were in a relationship. The CBB star had accused Char of stealing her ex-boyfriend David Hawley a few months before. Coincidentally she also claimed she slept with Scotty T to get back at Hawley. Drams.

5. Blac Chyna

Getty Images

When Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian began dating, the entire world thought WTF? Isn’t her ex dating his sister? Yup that’s exactly what was happening and many assumed Chyna’s new love was actually a revenge ploy for Tyga. Chyna had claimed that Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s relationship has overlapped her own with the rapper and she was not chuffed.

6. Justin Bieber

Copyright [Getty]

After Selena Gomez and Justin ended one of their many relationship in 2015, rumours surfaced of him getting cosy with Sels’ mate Kendall Jenner which caused Selena to unfollow her and her sister Kylie on social media. If he was trying to annoy her, it certainly did the trick.

7. Selena Gomez

[Getty]

When rumours surfaced that Justin Bieber had hooked up with VS model Miranda Kerr after the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, it was thought that Selena Gomez was not amused. Fast forward to 2014 and her revenge came in the form of hanging out with Miranda’s ex Orlando Bloom. Cue a fight between Justin and Orlando. You guys, just pretend you haven’t even noticed. Duh.

8. Bella Hadid

Getty

It’s got to be pretty rough when your boyf suddenly dumps you and starts dating your friend and that’s exactly what happened to Bella Hadid with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. So when rumours started that she was seeing his friend Drake, fans called revenge in a big way. Drake and The Weeknd reportedly fell out about the whole thing so it definitely worked.

9. Tiffany Watson

Instagram/Tiffany Watson

We’ve all witnessed the giant mess that Sam Thompson and Tiffany Watson have got themselves into on Made In Chelsea and people have branded Tiff’s recent actions as ones of revenge. After Sam decided the couple should take a break but only see people they didn’t know, he hooked up with Mimi Bouchard, a fellow MIC cast member. Needless to say Tiff was livid and cut to the following series where it turns out she’s kissed two of Sam’s friends; Sam Prince and Harry Baron. Yikes.

Now check out the celebrity exes who had some major fights on social media after they split...