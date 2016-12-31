Celebrities

9 Celebrities That Have Been Trolled For The Most Random AF Things

Empty trains, big feet....

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, October 20, 2017 - 14:55

Celebs know they are going to be trolled, it sadly comes with the territory of being in the public eye. People can be cruel; body-shaming, name-calling and cruel jabs.

But sometimes fans can troll famous people for the most random AF things that makes you wonder how did they even think of that?

Sometimes they are mean, sometimes they are LOL but all of them are totally bizarre...

1. Kate Wright’s feet

Instagram

TOWIE fans took to Instagram in floods to comment about Kate Wright’s feet. Trolls accused her of having huge feet with one writing: “Bodies banging, feet are a bit leave it tho.” Kate was so upset she took the photo down and reposted sans tootsies.

2. Bobby Norris a la Kris Jenner...

Instagram / ITVBe

Bobby Norris recently underwent a nose job to correct his breathing problem but when he debuted it on TOWIE viewers got themselves right worked up claiming he was morphing into Kris Jenner. We had to lol a bit at that one. Poor Bobby.

3. Zendaya’s flower crown filter...

The always flawless Zendaya was trolled on Twitter for using the Snapchat flower crown filter when one user decided she loked like ‘a gay dude wearing make-up’. Firstly how is that a bad thing, have you seen RuPaul’s Drag Race? And secondly Zendaya clapped back in the best way.

4. Megan McKenna’s toes

Instagram

What is it with TOWIE stars and their feet? Megan got abused on social media because it appeared to some followers that she had six toes. She was forced to do the same as Kate and re-post her snap without her feet stating that she did NOT have an extra piggy.

5. Kylie Jenner and her wax figure

Getty

Among the a million things that Kylie gets trolled for included the moment her Madame Tussauds waxwork was unveiled to the world. Twitter exploded with people saying she was already made of wax. One follower commented: “They got Kylie’s wax figure so perfect because she’s 90 percent made out of plastic, she’s already man made.” Erm, that’s scientifically not possible. Duh.

6. Jesy Nelson and her net curtains

💃🏻NYE

💃🏻NYE

A post shared by @jesynelson on

Looooooool. Jesy is queen of smokin’ selfies with her crop tops and tumbling locks but fans lost their shiz when she posted this Instagram of her standing in front of an unfinished house. But kindly they all offered their help to decorate. One offered: “New year sale on wall papering if you want a quote?”

7. Bella Hadid’s use of ‘homeboy’

Bella Hadid Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex

Bella Hadid went shopping with Complex magazine to promote her new partnership with Nike and fans ripped into her for using the words ‘dope’ and ‘homeboy’. Now we’re not sure if it was the actual words or how many times she used them but either way lol. She said: “I don’t mind dirty sneakers, but they better be fresh, you know? If homeboy’s coming through with these [points at shoes] ,it’s quiet. But, like, if homeboy comes through in these [points at another shoe] homeboy’s gonna get it.” Afterwards fans trolled her on Twitter commenting: “If you say homeboy 3 times in the dark, while looking into a mirror, Bella Hadid will appear behind you and then…you’ll get it.”

8. Demi and Poot Lovato...

One of the all time greatest memes of all time came at the expense of trolling Demi Lovato. When an unflattering shot of the star surfaced her fake alter-ego Poot Lovato was born. And  fans decided Poot was actually Demi's sister that she kept hidden in her basement. She asked fans to stop with the trolling but it’ll be a long time before Poot heads back into the cellar and she seems to have accepted that.

9. Dom Lever and his ‘empty’ train

In an odd turn of events, Love Island’s Dom decided to comment on Snapchat that we was on an empty train when there was a man in the background of his selfie. Fans were beyond baffled and spawned a million memes. Fellow Love Islanders Theo Campbell and Nathan Massey joined in to rinse the reality star. Ha.

