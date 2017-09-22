9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

It’s always kind of a shock when a celeb pair announces they are getting a divorce and it usually comes with the tag line ‘amicable’ or ‘irreconcilable differences’.

But it’s when stars lay it all out on the line and give us the tea about why they’re really splitting is when it's shocking AF...

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: child abuse accusations

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 after an alleged incident which happened on a flight from France to the US. She accused Brad of getting physical with their children. Footage surfaced which reportedly showed the father violently arguing with Maddox, their adopted son. Brad was cleared of any charges but the pair split for good.

2. Audrina and Corey: physical abuse accusations

This week, The Hills star Audrina filed for divorce and a restraining from estranged husband Corey after accusing him of pushing her when she was holding their daughter and calling her a ‘c**t’. Having secretly split from the BMX rider just three months after her wedding last year, it’s been reported that she has also filed for a child abduction prevention order because she’s scared he will try and kidnap their daughter.

3. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: he slept with the nanny

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Although the pair had an ‘amicable split’ which led in a 2017 divorce, it was widely assumed that things had never been the same after Ben’s affair with the family’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, in 2015. It was also reported that sources claimed Ben had started his relationship with current girlfriend Lindsay Shookus during his marriage to Jen. Yikes.

4. Mel B and Stephen Belafonte: jealousy over threesomes

There have been many, many reasons why Mel and Stephen decided to call it a day including domestic abuse claims and accusations that he got the nanny pregnant and forced her to have an abortion. But sources say the route cause of the problem was the pair’s raunchy sex life which involved threesomes with Lady Victoria Hervey, playboy bunnies and allegedly the nanny Lorraine Gilles. Apparently their ‘open marriage’ led to major jealousy issues that sparked many fights.

5. Caitlin Jenner and Kris Jenner: Caitlin’s transition

Getty

After Caitlin admitted to Kris that she wanted to undergo a transition from male to female, the couple had to decide whether to stay together and try and make it work or split. Caitlin claims she would have stayed with Kris and made a go of the relationship but Kris felt differently.

6. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom: cheating and drugs

Getty

After keeping their issues a secret from the world for months, Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar due to his infidelity and drug and alcohol issues. Having been thought of as the perfect couple, the world was shocked.

7. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: accusations of physical abuse and lesbian affairs

The world was shocked when Amber Heard filed for divorce from Hollywood actor Johnny citing that he had physically attacked her during a fight at their home in LA. She wrote in her petition that ‘began obsessing over something that wasn’t true’ and ‘became extremely angry’, threw a phone at her, hitting her cheek and eye ‘with extreme force’. According to sources Johnny became suspicious that Amber was having lesbian affairs behind his back.

8. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise: Scientology

Getty

It was surprising when TomKat go together but shocking when Katie filed for divorce and it turned out that Tom’s Scientology beliefs were to blame. According to the father of David Miscaviage, the head of the church, it was Katie's fear that her daughter wuld be taken away from her under the ‘disconnection’ policy which has people cut off all contact with non-believers. Ron Miscaviage wrote in his memoir: ‘It’s a toxic policy that ruins lives. Katie just didn’t want that to happen so she left.’

9. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries: she made a mistake

Kimmy filed for divorce after just 72 days of marriage to the NBA star citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ but fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw on the show that she quickly realised that she wasn’t in love with the basketball player shortly after they wed. AWKWARD.

From shocking divorces to celeb pregnancies we didn't see coming...