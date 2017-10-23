8 Celebrity Couples That Are Constantly Breaking Up: Ranked

Celebrities can be a fiery old bunch so their relationships can take a long and twisty road. It happens so often, we’ve kind of lost track of how many times different famous couples have kissed and made up after a dramatic split.

So in case you were wondering, here’s a comprehensive explanation...

8. Kylie Jenner and Tyga

Break-ups: 2

Kylie and Tyga had a pretty private relationship until they broke up for a month in 2016. Even then, there wasn’t much said about it and Kylie went onto have a brief fling with PartyNextDoor. But soon after they were back in love and together until they split in April of 2017. Kylie said: “There was no crazy fight, we just decided…Well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.” A celeb couple with no drama? WTF.

7. Holly Hagan and Kyle Christie

Break-ups: 2

The Geordie Shore stars met in 2015 when Kyle first appeared on the show. After MANY ups and downs they called it quits while the gang were filming in Greece and Kyle left the show. When he returned in series 13 for a guest spot, Holly made the choice to leave the show with him and the couple got back together. They went travelling together until March 2017 when they called it quits for good.

6. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Break-ups: 3

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, Marnie and Lewis dated for four months before their first split over New Year of 2017.

Shout out to all the girls starting the new year with a break up.



Yeah, ditto 😑 — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) December 30, 2016

They got back together before Marnie found out that Lewis had cheated on Valentine’s Day with a random girl he had met that night. The couple tried to make it work after a second split but finally called it quits in April.

5. Evan Peters and Emma Roberts

Break-ups: 3

The couple first met in 2012 and things look rosy until they had a huge fight in 2013 which resulted in Emma being arrested for hitting Evan. They parted ways but got back together soon after and he proposed in March of 2014. But by June of 2015 it was off again but back on in October. The couple then split in May of 2016 but got back together in September. We thiiiink they are still together.

4. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Break-ups: 4 (Plus a lot of chucking him out the house)

Kourt and Scott met in Mexico in 2006 and by the time Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in 2007 they were a couple. In 2009 Kourtney broke it off with Scott when she heard he’d been cheating on her with his ex but they got back together when she discovered she was pregnant with Mason. Six months after Mason was born Scott’s anger issues led Kourtney to break it off again which was documented on Kim and Kourtney Take Miami. They worked things out and had two more kids until Scott was spotted in 2016 on a yacht with his ex-girlfriend and Kourtney admitted he’d not been in contact with her. But the couple were spotted together a few months later holding hands and fans speculated they were back together. Scott was then spotted partying with more women and we saw Kourtney announce she was done on KUWTK.

3. Louise Thompson and Spencer Matthews...

Break-ups: 4

The pair dated before appearing on Made In Chelsea and Louise was introduced as Spenny’s ex. They started their romance again until Caggie Dunlop appeared back on the scene and Spencer dumped her in hope of love with Cags. After he decided that he wanted Louise back, she was already dating his BFF Jamie Laing who Spenny the stole her from. They got back together but ended it when Spencer slept with someone else in Louise’s bed. After Louise started seeing Andy Jordan, she went back to Spencer and the pair finally called it quits in 2015.

2. Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna...

Break-ups: 4

In September of 2016 reports surface that Pete had been sexting his ex girlfriend behind Megan’s back. The couple split after deciding she couldn’t get over it. But a few weeks later they were back together after TOWIE fans saw Pete trying to win her back. But in January 2017 the couple had a huge fight at the NTAs and Megan deleted all traces of him from social media. Soon after the couple got back together to try and make it work once again. But on their one year anniversary they admited they weren’t happy and a few days later Megan told Pete she wasn’t in love with him anymore. In June they were spotted on a romantic holiday together in Las Vegas and Pete popped up on There’s Something About Megan as the couple gushed about each other. But in October it’s all off again as TOWIE viewers see the pair explain they were miserable amid rumours of Megan sleeping with her ex.

1. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Break-ups: 4

In 2011 the infamous #Jelena was born as it appeared Justin and Selena had officially started dating. After 20 months the pair called it quits in November of 2012. But weeks after they were spotted grabbing dinner in LA and Justin tweeted that he was ‘figuring things out’.

things arent always easy. there is alot of pressure. im figuring it all out. im trying. but i care, i notice, i still hear u. #Beliebers — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 17, 2012

But in January of 2013 they were off again after an alleged fight on New Year’s Eve. In April, Justin started uploading pictures of the two to Instagram and Selena began to gush about him in interviews again. But then it all went silent. Cut to January of 2014 and the couple are spotted on dates until Justin was arrested for drag racing (the car kind) and his rumoured fling Chantal Jeffries was sitting in the car. In August, the pair were back together post-Justin’s fight with Orlando Bloom. But in October it was all off as Sels tweeted: “We have to learn the hard way sometimes.” But as we all know the squabbles continued long into this year. Phew.

