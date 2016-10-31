9 Celebrity Couples Who Are Obsessed With Trolling Each Other

Celebrities

Love doesn’t mean anything if you aren’t constantly trying to embarrass and troll your other half. All these marriages that last 50 years? Yeah, insults and mortification. Thank us later.

And these couples are set to love each other longtime as all the seem to do is lol at each other in public. GOALS AF.

1. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The King and Queen of the couple troll titles goes to Chrissy and John because they are never not concocting ways to lol at each other on social media. They are the ultimate dream.

2. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

You can’t be married to someone as funny as Ryan and not get involved in the trolling game. Their fave thing to do is to wish each other a happy birthday but cut each other out of the photo. LOL.

3. Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus

We’ve all been there when your S.O thinks it’s amusing to put up an ugly picture of each other on social media (poor Katy Perry) but Miley wasn’t going to take it lying down.

4. Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes

Zoe and Alfie putting ridiculous pictures of each other on their vlog thumbnail has to be in our top five favoutire things of all time. But they also love a Twitter troll whenever they can.

5. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Ellen took the first shot when she tweeted a video of Portia doing an old school Jane Fonda workout video and she promised she would get her back. She fought back with a video of Ellen jogging and singing on a treadmill. Ellen then threatened to film her doing her ‘naked pilates. Oo-er.

6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

After Justin was almost arrested for taking a selfie in a voting booth (which is illegal y’all) his wife Jessica wasted no time in laughing at him online with an Insta shot of her with ‘I voted’ stickers all over her face and a shady caption. She also just likes to catch him being 'extra'. 

7. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

After her NBA player husband missed an important shot during one of his games, memes sprouted up from everywhere making fun of him. Basketball account The Bleacher Report asked ‘Who moved the rim on D Wade?’ to which Gabriella replied that she had and he should remember to put the toilet seat down. Lols.

8. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

In a classic Twitter prank, Gwen changed her profile picture to one of Blake from the 1980’s sporting a rather dashing mullet.

9. Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard

This comedy couple are always trying to outdo each other on social media with Kristen embarrassing Dax with his Lazy Boy lounger and Dax tweeting his dream girl, who wasn’t Kristen.

