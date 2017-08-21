9 Celebrity Couples Who Have Had A Brutal Public Bust-Up

It's suuuuuper awkward when a couple has a private fight. You're sat there trying to enjoy your McDonald's and a furious pair are fighting about betrayal/money/fries in the corner. At least, if you're that couple, the next day people have mostly forgotten.

But just imagine if you turned around at they were famous. Ain't no getting away from that....

1. Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks...

We all saw the pictures of Pegan emerge that showed the pair screaming at each other on a public street in Essex. When the episode later aired, it turned out that Megan was accusing Pete of not standing up for her to his mates after their split. It was BRUTAL.

2. Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood...

Instagram

Chris and Olivia had had a bit of a bumpy ride since they first got together in the Love Island villa but the pair were caught having a VERY public fight in a nightclub in Birmingham during an appearance. A source told The Sun: “Olivia was absolutely furious about something and stormed off to the toilets. Chris ran to follow her to try and calm her down but nothing was working. There was a bit of a tussle on the balcony between Olivia and another of their group before door staff stepped in to hold her back and she then was told to leave.'

3. Jon Clark and Chloe Crowhurst...

Instagram

After Chloe popped up on Love Island and Jon blasted her for dumping him by just leaving to go on the show without saying anything, the pair were seen reconnecting after she was booted off. Shouting in the street soon turned to kissing in a classic night out fight.

4. Even Peters and Emma Roberts...

Frazer Harrison/Getty

These two have been on and off more times than Ross and Rachel from Friends and they love a public barney. They have been pictured shouting at each other in streets all over the world and Emma was even questioned by the police about physically abusing Evan. But they are back on now and (hopefully) happily engaged.

5. Jesy Nelson and Jake Roche…

Instagram

Jesy and Jake weren’t a couple that fought a lot during their year long relationship but when they did it was in public. Jest was pictures fleeing her album launch party and crying in a taxi after a huge fight with her boyf. She later said she had been ‘drunk and emotional’. We’ve all been there.

6. Amber Dowding and Chris Clark...

Instagram

At V Festival this year, there was a huge TOWIE bust-up and it was in very public place. After Jon Clark was seen yelling ‘just because Diags dumped you’ at Fran Parman, Amber allegedly separated the two and her boyfriend Chris was not happy about it. A source told The Sun Online: "She seemed upset but gave as good as she got. She was having a go at him in front of everyone in the VIP area which was pretty awkward."

The onlooker added: "Chris looked really grumpy and stormed off to find Jon and then Amber looked really teary and went off to the mates to the loos. Chris and Jon then left together and walked out of the VIP area and headed towards to festival's exit. Chris stopped for some selfies but he didn't look very happy. He's going to be in trouble with Amber tomorrow morning."

7. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber...

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in the era of Jelena, the pair were on a romantic holiday in the Caribbean when shiz hit the fan at the airport. Selena was seen shouting and storming into the terminal with Justin sulked in the car. Since they split they’ve had so many social media spats that we’ve lost count tbh.

8. Vicky Pattison and Ricci Guarnaccio...

This fiery pair were never shy about having a screaming match during their two year relationship. Even after they broke up, a huge fight broke out when they came face to face on Ex On The Beach and it got well nasty.

9. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor...

Copyright [Getty]

Marnie was spotted shouting at her boyfriend at the time, Lewis in an airport after the pair got back together. Fans speculated what the argument was about, after Lewis had previously been found to be cheating on her. But Marnie insisted it was just a squabble because she was tired.

