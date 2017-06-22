Celebrities

9 Celebrity Themed Wedding That Were EVERYTHING

They just love a Princess vibe...

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 17:29

Just getting married would be so vanilla for a celebrity so a ton of them decide that a theme is the only way to go to make sure they stand out. How else will people be talking about your big day for years to come? Seriously Katie Price and Peter Andre have been divored for an age but we all remember that wedding. 

From Disney to White Trash these are the very best of the celeb themes...

1. Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

For Kim’s second wedding when she married Kris Humphries, the couples went all Kris Jenner’s hallway and told guests that it was a black and white theme. Both the reception and ceremony were purely the two colours and guests were under strict instruction to dress in either. #72days

2. Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum

In a slightly (very) toned down version of a fairytale wedding, the couple gifted guests with crystals, had a fairy cake, thousands of flowers and their flower girls walked down the aisle wearing wings. ADORBS.

3. Katie Price and Peter Andre

Getty

No one will ever be able to beat Katie Price’s wedding when it comes to Princess theme. She wore a huge puffy pibk, princess gown adorned in crystals while Pete wore white tails with a sparkling silver waistcoat and Katie arrived in a Cinderella carriage. 

4. Aaron Paul

Date night with this pretty little bird. I love you Italy. I will miss you. 🍷

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

When Breaking Bad’s Aaron married wife Lauren, he requested that guests come in 1920s dress to fit in with their Great Gatsby theme. Guests were greeted with a carnival themed reception with mimes and stilt walkers. FUN.

5. Mariah Carey

Getty

Mimi and Nick Cannon had a Disney themed vow renewal after five years together and they weren’t playing around. Nick dressed up and Prince Charming and MC arrived in a Cinderella carriage. Oh did we mention they shut down actual Disneyland for it too? Yeah.

6. Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz

The singers were obvs going to do something edgy and they didn’t disappoint as they chose the theme of Alice and Wonderland. There was a Mad Hatter cake, red and black decorations and thousands of black roses. Goth vibes babes.

7. David and Victoria Beckham

Loooool. Posh and Becks knocked it out the park, having a Robin Hood themed wedding. Ironic because they’re well rich. They had it at a castle, sat on thrones and cut their cake with a sword. As you would.

8. Heidi Klum and Seal

Before they got divorced, Heidi and Seal renewed their vows every year for seven years and each time had a different theme. Possibly the best was their ‘white-trash’ year where and Elvis impersonator renewed their love, Seal wore a mullet wig and Heidi smoked a cigarette walking down the aisle.

9. Whitney Port

The Hills star married husband Tim in a desert meets tropical themed nuptials in Palm Springs. They were literally surrounded by the desert complete with cacti and had tropical prints decorating the reception. 

