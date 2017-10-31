9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

You think when you look at gorgeous celebs they must shower 18 times a day, have constantly washed hair and teeth, perfect nails and smell like actual roses. But apparently that isn’t always the case.

It turns out that some celebs have admitted that they aren’t so great at the whole hygiene thing. Ew…

1. Robert Pattinson…

The Twilight babestation might look like someone whose locks you'd want to run your hands through, but R-Patz admitted that he’s not so great at washing his hair. He told Extra: “I don't have much of a sense of personal hygiene or styling or anything. I gave up washing it a while back. I haven't washed my hair in about six weeks. It's disgusting.”

2. Megan Fox…

You’d think from looking at her that Megan Fox was the cleanest, freshest angel around. But apparent flushing the toilet is not her fave thing to do. She told FHM: “Friends will tell me, Megan you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn’t flush.”

3. Kesha…

She told BBC Radio 1: “My fans are amazing to me but usually the people around me say, 'You're disgusting!' or, 'Put your pants on!' or 'You're late!' Or they say, 'You smell weird, what's that smell? I smell like a hobo. One time, someone told me I smelt like a shrimp on a diaper. I thought I could make a fragrance that was little like a shrimp on a Faberge diaper but I don't know if people want to smell like that."

4. Snooki…

In an episode of Jersey Shore, Snooki accidently peed herself on the floor of a club. After rushing to the toilet in search of perfume she sprayed in from head to toe via her…vajay. She revealed: "If you spray perfume and take a Shore Shower, that's still considered a shower."

5. Jessica Simpson…

Jessica admitted on the Ellen Show that she isn’t that big a fan of brushing her teeth. She said: “Because my teeth are so white and I don't like them to feel too slippery [I don't wash them every day] but I do use Listerine and I do floss. My lips just slide all over the place. I can't catch up with my mouth. I need a little coating…." Oh dear.

6. Cameron Diaz…

The actress revealed that she hasn’t used deodorant in over two decades. She told E! News: "I don't believe in antiperspirant. It's really bad for you. I haven't used it for almost 20 years."

7. Jay McGuiness…

Back when The Wanted were still a thing, Nathan Sykes revealed to Capital FM that one time Jay didn’t change his underwear for three weeks. He said: “He didn’t bring any socks neither, so every hotel we stayed in he used to wrap his feet in flannels. Two of us were physically sick because of the smell.”

8 and 9. Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan…

We’ve all seen Char weeing the bed on more than one occasion during her time on Geordie Shore and apparently Vicky Pattison hated living with her and Holly’s disgusting habits. She said to The Mirror: “Their bed is one of the worst things I have ever seen. There's half-eaten takeaways and fake tan stains in the bed, and p*ss stains.”

