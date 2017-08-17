Celebrities

9 Celebs Whose Fans Have Brutally Gone IN On A Fellow Celebrity

BRUTAL.

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 17:37

Some celebs have super passionate fans that will fly off the handle at any slight whiff of shade being thrown at their idol.

Sometimes it's other celeb's fans and sometimes it's the actual celebs themselves. Cue MAJOR drams...

1. Kim Kardashian and Jeffree Star...

Instagram

After makeup guru Jeffree tweeted that Kimmy’s new KKW contour powder swatches looked ‘like chalk’, Kim’s fans went IN. They were particularly nasty, insulting his sexuality, appearance and bringing up a past video that surfaced of him allegedly using racial slurs.

2. 5H and Sarah Harding...

Getty/Channel 5

When Chad Johnson asked Sarah Harding in the Celebrity Big Brother house if she knew who Fifth Harmony was she replied: “Yeah, they all wear next to nothing - all the girl bands do these days. slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells, sex sells...” UH-OH. The Harmonizers did not like that comment and understandably so, taking to Twitter to slate Sarah.

3. Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson...

Copyright [Getty]

Our hearts broke when Zayn bid his farewells to One Direction but they were shattered when Louis and Zayn started up some major beef. And fans of the band took no time in picking sides as they collectively decided to leave Zayn alone, and just focus on Louis and the rest of the boys. A letter from a fan that went viral read: “Can we just stop retweeting, quoting or favoriting zayn’s tweet? Stop commenting or mentioning him. Let’s give him his life, what he wanted it to be. A life without us. Let’s unfollow him, let’s focus on the four other boys.” Eek.

4. Lady Gaga and Ed Sheeran...

Instagram

Ed Sheeran actually quit Twitter after Gaga’s fans went after him for assuming he had insulted her in an interview. He told Zane Lowe: “I don’t want to be the artist who had two albums then went up their own arse”, and fans accused him of referring to Gaga.

He explained to The Sun after he quit the site: “I’ve actually come off Twitter completely. I can’t read it. Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f*cking hate ... “And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that.”

5. Rita Ora and Rob Kardashian...

Getty

When Rob took to Twitter to bash Rita Ora, accusing her of cheating on him, her fans were livid. After his tweets were responsible for the hashtag ‘RitaWhora’ trending, they wasted no time in saying it was ironic and reminding him that his sister Kim Kardashian had her own sex tape. Yikes.

6. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift...

Taylor Swift got on the wrong side of the Directioners when her and Harry went their seperate ways. Hazza’s fans flooded the pop singer with abuse saying she had broken his heart before they even knew what had happened between the pair.

7. Kathy Griffin and Demi Lovato...

Getty

Lovatics threatened to kill comedienne Kathy Griffin after she called their idol the ‘biggest celebrity douche’. When asked who she would give the name to she said: “Probably Debbie [Demi] Lovato. Plus she should calm the eff down bout Lady Gaga gettin barfed on.” Fans were super nasty to her after unti Demi told them to stop spreading hate.

8. Katy Perry and Russell Brand...

Getty

After their divorce, Katy’s fans took no time trying to bash Russell whenever they could. One fan posted a picture of a billboard for Russell’s movie and commented ‘I would rather see a Katy Perry movie.” Ouch.

9. Rihanna and Karreueche Tran...

Getty

When Karreuche admitted that she was always attacked by RiRi’s fans in an interview they didn't take it well. She said: “I would say the negativity - I think - would be the hardest thing, just because it's always thrown at me, regardless of what I do. Like yesterday I went to the BET Awards and I had a silver wig, and they're like, 'OMG, Rihanna did that first! You suck!' I'm like, okay! It's like, if I cough, they're like, 'OMG, Rihanna coughed and you coughed!' Like, come on! You know what I mean? People look for the negative in everything and it sucks because I'm trying to build a career and do my own thing and it's like, I just have these people waiting for something to happen or waiting just for that moment to just roast me. But you got to grow a tough skin." And what they do? Accuse her of constantly talking about Rihanna. Duh.

