Celebrities

10 Reality Stars Who Had SHOCKING Complications With Their Plastic Surgery

From leaking to almost dying!

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 17:05

Celebs getting surgery isn't really breaking news because it happens on the regular, tbh.

But sometimes, horror strikes, in their search for beauty and happiness, and things can go very very wrong...

1. Marnie Simpson: Liposuction

After Marnie had liposuction it left her with some painful side-effects. She said: “Hands up – with the liposuction I didn’t follow the rules like I was supposed to, so I’ve only got myself to blame. The problem was that after the operation, I was supposed to wear this horrible elasticated bodysuit for six days, but I didn’t. Instead, I went out and got mortal. It meant my stomach started to develop ripples in it and for some reason it went all discoloured, too.  The ripples [on my stomach] and the weird yellowish colour are gradually getting better with the help of some heavy-duty massage, but the worst part is the holes in the small of my back, which you can barely notice, but the other two are like bore holes on either side of my pubic bone, directly above my vagina.”

2. Jemma lucy: Butt lift

Jemma was spotted with fluid leaking from her body after her second bum surgery. She had previously said about the operation: “I’ve always had an obsession with having a bigger bum. I only had the last fat transfer four months ago but as soon as I woke up from the surgery I knew I wanted a second one."

3. Chloe Khan: Nose job

In her search for the perfect nose, Chloe ran into some issues. She said on This Morning: “My first nose surgery was on Harley Street, a British surgeon, conservative and minimal. He didn't want it to look freakish but I wanted it to be small. They wouldn’t do what I wanted. I stalked this surgeon for two years on Instagram. He looked amazing. I looked at lots of different options, but it looked as though he was the best in the world, and he was in the Ukraine so I went there.  I felt this guy in Ukraine would do exactly what I wanted'. It was a disaster from the get go I have to tape it 20 hours a day with a roll of medical tape,' It looks okay because it's the morning right now, but in three hours it will look worse. I feel embarrassed to talk about it, and it's stupid, I wake up with nose bleeds, I can't smell perfume.. but it's a vanity thing'

4. Chloe ferry: Nose job

Chloe admits that she went a bit far with her previous surgery to her nose, leaving her with complications. She admitted: “I’m going to get another nose job because I’m not very happy with my nose. Basically, my nose is just so small. It’s too small and I can’t breathe. I’m going to have my nostrils widened. When I flare them open I can breathe better. I’m just going to get them a little bit widened."

5. Heidi Montag: Implants

After having a whopping ten surgeries in one day, Heidi later regretted the decision. She admitted that her implants had kept her form doing everyday things. She said: “Over the past few years my implants have handicapped me, I have not been able to do a lot of things. Over the past nine months I have not been able to do laundry, or look after my dogs or clean my house and I have had to stop working out because my injuries are so severe I cannot even do simple things like rowing or running. If I had to go back and do it again I definitely wouldn't and I would not recommend that.”

6. Khloe Kardashian: face fillers

Koko opened up about the negative effects of her face fillers saying they made her look ‘crazy’. She explained: “It did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there - I went to have it all dissolved like three times. I did it and then Lamar's accident happened. I was so stressed out the doctor was like, '’I think it's just too much was happening to your real emotions.’ face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I'm afraid to do it again. And I'm almost like, I swear things are still in my face.'

7. Jodie Marsh: Boob job

The ex-glamour model turned TV presenter admitted that she had some serious complications when it came to her boob job. She told heat: “I initially had a boob job because they were getting saggier as I got older. I’d lie on my back and they’d disappear. To me, they looked hideous. But it turned into a nightmare.' 'When I woke up, they were so swollen. The first dressing was taken off after a week or so – that’s when I saw that I wasn’t healing. 'As the stitches started popping out of my skin, there was no skin to hold the incision together. My boobs looked like they were exploding. It was so painful. There was green pus coming out of my boobs and they constantly bled. I wish I’d never had them done. People should realise that every boob job has the potential to become a horror story.”

8. Danielle Lloyd: Botched boobs

After a botched boob job, Danielle admitted that she almost died. She said: “I had a massive blood clot in my chest and almost died. I lost six pints of blood. It was serious. I was absolutely devastated and I knew I wouldn't have any breasts. I just had sagging skin - it was disgusting. It affected my marriage - I didn't feel confident, didn't like him seeing me naked.”

9. Alicia Douvall: bum implants

Alicia is no stranger to surgery having had a number of procedures done over the years. But her bum implants have caused issues as they started to leak and she didn’t know whether to remove them or not. She said: “There are certain sex things I wouldn't do because of my implants. 'I'm worried about all of my implants during sex. It definitely makes an impact on your sex life, it changes things. Men think those implants are there for their pleasure but it's "look but don't touch’. I don't want to have surgery ever again but obviously there's complications because I've had so much and they discovered I have leaking bum implants. I have a dilemma to either take them out or have silicon in my body.'

10. Farrah Abraham: lip surgery

After going in for lip surgery, Farrah encountered immediate issues. She said: “As soon as he touched my lip with whatever numbing product he put in there, my lip was having an allergic reaction right away. I was laying down flat, but I was seeing more of my lip come up and come up. I’m just super happy that I’m alive.”

