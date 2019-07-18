Celebrities

A Gossip Girl Reboot Is Happening And Here's Everything You NTK

Will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester return to their roles?

Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:03

Attention Upper East siders, Gossip Girl is officially returning and suddenly everything feels right in the world again. 

Obviously, we have a ton of questions, like where can we watch it? Will Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford be on the cast? And how long do we have to wait until we can fully immerse ourselves in the world of New York's young elite?

Where can I watch it and when will it air?

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's been confirmed 10 one-hour episodes will be available on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.  

While we don't have an official release date yet, the streaming service will launch in Spring 2020 with more than 10,000 hours of content. So we're keeping our fingers crossed it'll come with the launch.

Cast

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Sorry guys, but it looks like Serena van der Woodsen's and Blair Waldorf's days on the steps of the Met are over, BUT it's looking like we'll have a whole "new generation" of Upper East siders to sink our teeth into. As long as they bring the drama, we're in.

On the plus side, Chace Crawford told Digital Spy he would 100% be down to revive his role as Nate Archibold in a cameo.

What's it about?

Getty

It's sounding like it'll bring all the dramz we loved the show for the first time around, with themes reflecting the social media-driven world we're currently living in.

The official summary says: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

"The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

Who's behind the reboot?

Cw Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

We're pleased to hear that a lot of the original masterminds behind Gossip Girl are on board for the show's revival. Original showrunner Joshua Safran will write and executive-produce the reboot.

Original creators, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, will executive produce the series.

And now we wait, xoxo. 

 

