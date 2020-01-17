Addison Rae Speaks On Lil Yachty Dating Rumours After He Flirted With Her On TikTok

Addison Rae has revealed whether she’d date Lil Yachty after he flirted with her on TikTok.

In a video published on The Hollywood Fix, Addison described the rapper as a “very nice man.” When asked if she’d ever date him, Addison replied: “Urm, I love boat, he’s really cool so… I don’t know, I’m not looking for any dates right now!”

Three days ago, Lil Yachty published a TikTok where he pretended to answer a phone call from Addison. In the clip, titled “This is how I shoot my shot @addisonre,” he put himself forward to be Addison’s “first Black spouse.”

At the time, Addison commented: “boat” beneath the upload as fans began shipping them together.

One person said: “NOT LIL YACHTY SHOOTING HIS SHOT WITH ADDISON IM SCREAMINGGGGGG,” as another said: “lil yachty flirting w addison made my whole day lmao i can’t stop laughing what the f**k is 2020.”

Addison is currently rumoured to be single after her split from Bryce Hall. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said their situation is “confusing” right now.

“Who knows what will happen in the future," she revealed. "I'm kind of just living life day by day and we're still young so I'm really not too worried about anything.”

“I think at the end of the day, there's a great plan in store for my life and if that's involving Bryce or not, it's going to be part of the bigger plan, which is going to be great."

Do you think Addison should give Lil Yachty a chance?