9 Times Celebs Were Just As Thirsty As You

Scouring the web in search of thirsty comments made by celebs in order to let you all know that they’re just like the rest of us is very tiring work, but we really don't mind doing it.

There was the time that Demi Lovato started following Henry Cavill and instantly the internet began speculating marriage (a bit OTT, but whatever), and Justin Bieber made some very forward comments towards Hailey Baldwin. It must have worked though, they are married now.

Anyway, we digress. Let’s just get into the list. We do love a good list.

Michael B. Jordan getting all of the attention

Instagram

Tracey Ellis Ross just couldn't contain her excitement over how mediocre (a.k.a way too hot to function) Michael B. Jordan looks.

Madonna took her shot with a Spanish model

Instagram

Kortajarena Jon is a very genetically blessed human being that just so happens to be a model, so we can't really blame Madonna for taking her shot and asking for a proposal. Who wouldn't?

Chris Rock couldn't STAND that he missed out on Amy Schumer

Instagram

Okay, well maybe 'couldn't stand' is a little over the top, but her marriage to Chris Fischer was definitely a disappointment. Unlucky, Chris.

When everyone thought Demi Lovato and Henry Cavill were in heat

Twitter

It'd of made perfect sense if they were getting together though. They're both famous. They're both hot. We're pretty sure that's the recipe for a celebrity couple.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry know how to do chores right

Instagram

And the award for thirstiest couple goes to...

Erm, sorry about this one Chantel

Instagram

Chantel Jeffries grabbed the attention of DJ Diplo, but it seems as though his attention wasn't exactly wanted. *inserts ghost emoji*

Noah Centineo's crush on Selena Gomez is everything

Instagram

Now this is a celebrity coupling that we're praying for. Noah's comment just reads so wholesome. He can do no wrong.

Chelsea Handler has no filter. Like, none

Instagram

She took to Rita Ora's Instagram to leave a little more than racy comment. We feel the lus- love? Oh and Diplo's back again.

John Mayer saying exactly what we all thought

Instagram

Let's be real here, Halsey is where it's AT. She's killing it and if we all have to break her heart in order to keep getting bop after bop then consider us down.