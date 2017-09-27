Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

There’s a few Disney stars out there who’ve done the whole ‘angel child to free spirit’ thing now, but no one’s done it quiet as thoroughly and as dramatically as Bella Thorne.

Seriously, 2017 Bella Thorne is W-I-L-D and we're here for it.

These days Bella is pretty much unrecognisable compared to her old self, ditching the squeaky clean vibe for something a whole lot edgier, weirder and uhh… generally more oversharing.

Bella is definitely not afraid to hold back when it comes to posting stuff on social media, so whether it’s a discussion about poo, a casual boob hanging out or a whole lot of drama in her personal life, you can always rely on Bella for some goss.

And that’s exactly why we love her, so here’s 13 of the most magical, insane moments so far which have left us all wondering ‘Bella, you ok hun?’

1. When she had a random thing with Scott Disick

Maybe the most random celebrity relationship of all time, a potential poolside romance sparked (and then promptly fizzled out) between Bella and Scott in the space of less than a week.

Before we could get on board the ship it was already over, when Scott seemingly moved on with his ex-girlfriend Chloé Bartoli just one day after he was papped with Bella during their whirlwind break in Cannes.

Bellz tweeted: 'Yo this #cannes fancy life isn’t for me' to mark the end of an era, and the whole thing was just generally quite confusing tbh.

2. This tweet about poo

If there's one thing that celebrities probably shouldn't tweet about, it's poo. That includes you, Bella.

3. When she climbed a tree dressed as a fairy

Confirming that she is the free-est of free spirits these days, Bella posted this casual snap of herself rocking a pink velour bikini, tinsel skirt and fairy wings for a bit of tree climbing like it was the most normal thing in the world.

Which is just so weird because that's our exact Wednesday evening plans.

3. When she ended up in a drama-rama love triangle

2016 was QUITE the romance roller coaster for Bella. She split from ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin in August and the pair apparently remained pals, but was seen enjoying a fairly public PDA session with his pal Tyler Posey just a month later.

Oh, and while her romance with Tyler was reportedly blossoming, she was also allegedly having a bit of a thing with Charlie Puth. Phew, are you keeping up?

At the time, she insisted: “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks. Charlie and I AREN’T DATING, we are friends.”

4. When she snogged her brother's ex girlfriend

Bella Thorne

Yeeeah, that was really kind of weird wasn't it?

The slightly awkward snog happened just after Bella had publicly and openly announced her bisexuality (which was awesome, by the way. But making out with her brother's ex, Bella Pendergast, was a fairly odd thing to do.

Most fans assumed that they were just really, REALLY close pals but the two were seen making out and all over each other in a whole handful of vids. Hmmm.

5. When she sat in this bath and generally looked so done with everything

Being Bella Thorne is undoubtedly exhausting, and sometimes you just don't have the energy to get your kit off before you hop in the tub. Relatable.

6. When she did her makeup with an accidental thong belfie

Everyone's social media nightmare came true for Bella when she shared a Snapchat vid of her makeup routine which she'd filmed in front of a mirror.

Nothing too awks about that, until fans suddenly noticed that she was entirely nekkid (apart from a barely-there thong) in the reflection behind her. Oh gawd.

Acidental or accidental on purpose? WHO KNOWS.

7. When she asked her gynochologist this eloquent question

Asked my gyno 2day "so like is it weird always sticking ur fingers n rando girls vags all the time" her: eh no IDR think of it like that. — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 26, 2017

We've all wondered this tbf.

8. When she live-Snapchatted her first ever bikini wax

Oh we've all been there. You head to the beauty salon to get your bits groomed by a complete stranger, and you decide that the only way to make this situation any better is to share the experience with millions of Snapchat followers.

Wait WHAT. Yep she went there, sharing the whole experience from start to finish with anyone who fancied tuning in. She's a braver lady than we are.

9. This super creative masterpiece of a Snapchat

Someone call the Louvre because this one needs framing and hanging next to the Mona Lisa.

10. These tonguey-salivay pics of her and YouTuber Tana Mongeau

When you find a girl who knows what you like :) pic.twitter.com/efz3iqow4H — bella thorne (@bellathorne) September 26, 2017

Whatever is happening here, there's too much saliva involved. That said, we do kinda ship it so whatever.

11. This tweet which literally redefines the phrase 'TMI'

Hahahahaha wait you guys think this is real? Hahahaha. I don't even masterbate like that. Where's the vibrator thooo😭😂 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) July 21, 2017

OH GOD HOW DO WE UNSEE THIS? WE WATCHED YOU ON THE DISNEY CHANNEL FFS.

12. When she had a casual boob hanging out

Nothing says eff the haters like a rogue boob in a fishnet body suit. If nothing else, this outfit just looks plain uncomfortable, Bellz.

WELL THEN. You do you, babes.

