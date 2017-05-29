Bella Thorne Reunites With Gregg Sulkin For Sexy Selfie On His Birthday Following Scott Disick Drama

It’s not often that exes manage to stay on good terms quite as well as Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin have.

The pair may have ended their relationship way back in August 2016, but yesterday Bella confirmed that she and Gregg are still best pals almost a year after their split.

Y’know, just the usual kind of ex-boyfriend, ex-girlfriend, ex-lived together, cat sharing best pals that take slightly naked birthday photos like this together. Oh sure.

Bella was there to help Gregg celebrate his 25th birthday on Sunday, as they hung out at the pool together and shared a pretty sexy selfie of the two of them cuddled up on a sun lounger.

She captioned the cute pic: “Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!”

And things were equally magical over on Gregg’s Instagram. While Bella sadly didn’t make an appearance in his birthday upload, his ridiculously ripped bod did.

It’s been a busy week for Bella Thorne. Aside from the very tough job of lounging all over a half naked Gregg Sulkin, she’s been jetting back and forth from the sunshine in Cannes, where she found herself stumbling into some Scott Disick related drama.

She arrived in town with Scott after the pair were spotted having dinner in LA together a few days earlier, and they were later pictured looking pretty cosy with him by the pool.

But before we could even whisper the word #Scella and start shipping the start of something new, things went ever so slightly pear-shaped in classic Scott Disick style.

Following some intense PDA pap pictures featuring Bella laying on top of Scott in soaking wet clothes, she was rumoured to have been left feeling pretty gutted when he was caught turning his attention towards other girls in Cannes - including his ex girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli.

At this point, we're exhausted.

But not to worry, as Bella then took to Twitter to insist that nothing was going on in the first place, telling her 6.6 million followers that she was “not talking to Scott or anyone else”, was doing “legit nothing” with him in Cannes, and that that the “fancy life isn’t for me” anyway.

So there you go. If you were looking for a crystal clear guide to what's really going on in Bella Thorne's love life, this is not the day for it.

Words by Lucy Wood

