Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber

In a world that relies so heavily on the perfect Instagram feed (still the weirdest flex to ever come out of the internet), finstas – fake Instagram accounts – keep popping up everywhere. Even your everyday folk are creating private accounts just for close family and friends.

Celebs have been doing the exact same for years though, hiding away behind ‘fake’ profiles in order to share what they don’t want to be made public. Unfortunately for Demi Lovato, her finsta was exposed by fans and she had to swiftly leave the account.

She probably has a new handle, but we’re not mad about no longer knowing what it is. We totally don’t need to know what she’s up to. Like we said, it’s fine.

Cole Sprouse created a second insta account to capture pictures of people taking pictures of him.

How have no other celebs thought of this?!

The man, the myth, the legend. And we’re not talking about Justin Bieber either, but his Coachella alter-ago Skylark Tylark.

If the feeds latest post is anything to go by, it’s now a Post Malone fan account. Level up.

Is this particular finsta a little questionable? You decide.

Bella Hadid has a now defunct finsta in which she acted out her Japanese alter-ego, Rebekka Harajuku, during a trip to Tokyo. Make of that what you will.

Is it classed as a finsta if it’s not a fake insta? The answer is: who cares.

It’s an Instagram account run by Ariana Grande about her pet pig. We’re using it.

The Game of Thrones star isn’t just a badass on screen, but a true hero in real life.

Sophie Turner created a finsta solely for her love of sausages and no, not the breed of dog. Slightly disappointing tbh.

The ‘Green Light’ singer used to run a finsta covering her unrequited love for onion rings.

In Lorde’s defense, the love was only unrequited because carbs are cruel. It’s totally nothing to do with the fact that deep-friend vegetables are unable to feel. You don’t know.

After his passing last September, Mac Miller’s fans uncovered a finsta run by the star that’s garnered a lot of followers.

The whole account parodies vaping culture.

Demi has edited the bio on her personal Instagram: pic.twitter.com/JmFzgBgqVI — Demi Lovato News (@ddlovatoffnews) September 12, 2017

Are you really a fully-fledged internet celeb if you don’t create your very own finsta for memes about yourself? Oh wait, that’s not a thing?

Try telling Bella Thorne that.

Chloe Ferry is the animal lover you never knew you needed to follow. Well, not her actual Instagram but her finsta.

It’s all about her dog Ivy. No more information required.

