Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber

Cole Sprouse takes pictures of people taking pictures of him. If that makes sense.

Jordan Platt
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 17:42

In a world that relies so heavily on the perfect Instagram feed (still the weirdest flex to ever come out of the internet), finstas – fake Instagram accounts – keep popping up everywhere. Even your everyday folk are creating private accounts just for close family and friends.

Celebs have been doing the exact same for years though, hiding away behind ‘fake’ profiles in order to share what they don’t want to be made public. Unfortunately for Demi Lovato, her finsta was exposed by fans and she had to swiftly leave the account.

She probably has a new handle, but we’re not mad about no longer knowing what it is. We totally don’t need to know what she’s up to. Like we said, it’s fine.

Cole Sprouse (@camera_duels)

Cole Sprouse created a second insta account to capture pictures of people taking pictures of him.

How have no other celebs thought of this?!

My father once told me that the key to great driving was ensuring the safety of myself and my passengers. Now, behold the fatherless fanatics: car in motion, eyes and hands off the wheel and road. There are times when I am truly in awe of the bravery of human sacrifice. A soldier risks all to save a fallen comrade. A group of righteous protestors fight oppression within a fascist regime. An old woman with dementia walks across a 4 way intersection to the local grocery. THIS, is not one of those times. In fact, a picture of ~a sprouse~ driving a car is so low down the life and limb foodchain, I am almost honored by the attempt. But I digress. You may be asking yourself, "Cole, aren't you taking a picture while driving too?" Yes, yes I certainly am. And typing this caption too. And while I was stopped when I took this, even if I was in motion I had already resigned my existence to another plane. If they play for keeps, so do I. The screaming and giggling that echoed from their car was a grim prologue to an ~auto~biography I should be writing: "I killed two people who probably shouldn't breed anyway," (working title), or at least the opening sequence to "red asphalt 2." Now if they did, indeed, collide with Darwin (because of me) I would have felt a tad guilty, I admit. But to be fair Oprah made us take a pledge for this exact reason, and so I think she should probably feel more ashamed. I hope Satan likes the photo.
Justin Bieber (@skylarktylark_)

The man, the myth, the legend. And we’re not talking about Justin Bieber either, but his Coachella alter-ago Skylark Tylark.

If the feeds latest post is anything to go by, it’s now a Post Malone fan account. Level up.

Congrats on the new album Posty
Congrats on the new album Posty

Bella Hadid (@rebekkaharajuku)

Is this particular finsta a little questionable? You decide.

Bella Hadid has a now defunct finsta in which she acted out her Japanese alter-ego, Rebekka Harajuku, during a trip to Tokyo. Make of that what you will.

Ariana Grande (@realpiggysmallz)

Is it classed as a finsta if it’s not a fake insta? The answer is: who cares.

It’s an Instagram account run by Ariana Grande about her pet pig. We’re using it.

hiujndndnnfndnddnnnndneje j
hiujndndnnfndnddnnnndneje j

Sophie Turner (@sophiessausagereviews)

The Game of Thrones star isn’t just a badass on screen, but a true hero in real life.

Sophie Turner created a finsta solely for her love of sausages and no, not the breed of dog. Slightly disappointing tbh.

You gotta live the life mayn
You gotta live the life mayn

Lorde 

The ‘Green Light’ singer used to run a finsta covering her unrequited love for onion rings.

In Lorde’s defense, the love was only unrequited because carbs are cruel. It’s totally nothing to do with the fact that deep-friend vegetables are unable to feel. You don’t know.

Lorde Reveals Her Secret Instagram Dedicated to Reviewing Onion Rings

Mac Miller (@cloudywithachanceofawesome69)

After his passing last September, Mac Miller’s fans uncovered a finsta run by the star that’s garnered a lot of followers.

The whole account parodies vaping culture. 

What's up guys, Lars here. My buddy Trevor caught me in mid #pamper this morning. How do you get ready for the day? Comment below! #vapeon

Demi Lovato

Like we said, it’s fine.

The fake Insta is officially out of commission since fans leaked the handle online. 

Bella Thorne (@thatweirdbitchbella)

Are you really a fully-fledged internet celeb if you don’t create your very own finsta for memes about yourself? Oh wait, that’s not a thing?

Try telling Bella Thorne that.

You fuckin call this a pony tail ?
You fuckin call this a pony tail ?

Chloe Ferry (@ivygshore)

Chloe Ferry is the animal lover you never knew you needed to follow. Well, not her actual Instagram but her finsta.

It’s all about her dog Ivy. No more information required.

Beach 🏝
Beach 🏝

Tweet us @MTVUK if you know of any more! 

