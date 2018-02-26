Celebrities

Celeb Babies That Were Born In 2018

Baby, baby, baby, oooh.

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - 17:40

It's been a busy year for Cedars-Sinai maternity department, what with the Kardashians having added three new members to their ever growing family. 

But it wasn't just those whose names start with a K that have surprised us with their pregnancy news, as we take a look back at some of the other A-list babies that were born this year.

And yes, they already have more Instagram followers and #spon deals than you could ever dream of. 

Stormi Webster - Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart ♥️

Baby Stormi's birth announcement was one of our faves of the year, as super secretive Kylie opted to tell everyone her huge news in the form of a really very emotional video that documented her pregnancy. Born: February 1st.

Kulture - Cardi B and Offset

KultureK
View this post on Instagram

KultureK

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B also kept her pregnancy under wraps, that was until before going public in April during an appearance on SNL, where she proudly showed off her growing bump. Born: 10th July.

Prince Louis - Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Perhaps one of the more publicised celeb births, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third baby into the world earlier this year and proved with their latest family portraits that he's quite the smiler. Born: 23rd April.

Miles Tiegen - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

favorite song: copacabana
View this post on Instagram

favorite song: copacabana

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Baby Luna has a big brother now and yes he is the spitting image of his dad. Miles Theodore Teigen is already the star of Chrissy's infamous Insta stories, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Born: 16th May.

True Thompson - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo9OHUSgz-r/

Khloe Kardashian's wish finally came true when she gave birth to her first child, though it wasn't exactly in the most peaceful of circumstances. But despite the cheating drama, Khloe continues to prove her undying love for her firstborn, and yes she's the cutest baby ever. Born: 12th April.

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock

Sam and Laura welcomed their second child this year, bringing into the world a sister for their son. They've understandably kept the name a secret, but seeing as their son is called Pip we can't imagine it's a boring name. 

Santiago Enrique - Eva Longoria and José Bastón

Morning bliss 👶🏻
View this post on Instagram

Morning bliss 👶🏻

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on

Eva and José are over the moon at the birth of their child, especially since Eva told Hello! mag that the whole experience wasn't all that bad, saying: "Everything was pretty smooth for me. It's been a really great journey." Born: 19th June.

Tiana Johnson - Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Lauren Hashian

Me: Come here baby, daddy’s gonna sing to you. Tiana Gia: Falls fast asleep by the time daddy sings the 2nd verse. Me: Good Lord my honey coated gravel voice is effective. I’m feelin’ very good about myself right now. Tiana Gia: Proceeds to poo 💩.. BIG. Me: Questioning how I should interpret this entire emasculating situation. #DaddysArmsAndLullabies 💪🏾🎶 #EffectiveInEveryWay 💤💩❤️

The Rock shared with fans the exciting news of the birth of his third daughter via a heartwarming Insta post, as he told her that 'being your dad will always be the one [hat] I'm most proud to wear.' Brb just grabbing a tissue.

Chicago Kardashian West - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Baby Chicago
View this post on Instagram

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child, Chicago, via surrogate at the start of the year. After complications surrounding her second pregnancy, Kim knew that this was the best way to have another baby and the surrogate even made a cameo in KUWTK! Born: 15th January.

Story Annabelle Paul - Lauren and Aaron Paul

🖤⚗️
View this post on Instagram

🖤⚗️

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren captioned the first pic of her baby girl, and yes we're an emotional mess. The longtime couple are now the perfect trio, and we're happy to be the fourth unofficial Paul family member, if they need one. Born: 6th February.

Robert Ray - Tom Daley and Dustin Black

A first anniversary trip to VENICE 😍 I’m the luckiest guy in the world 🌎❤️

Named after Tom's late dad, Robert Ray was welcomed into the world via surrogate in June and the couple are beyond thankful for this blessing. Now how long until Robbie's diving off the 10m board or writing an Oscar winning screenplay? Born: 27th June.

