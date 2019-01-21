Celebrities

Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton

If Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton can put the past behind them…

Monday, January 21, 2019

The world would be a much nicer place to reside in if everyone could just get along *cue Mean Girls quote about cakes and rainbows*, but unfortunately that just isn’t always the case. People fall out, but when celebs start to feud it becomes a whole damn public drama.

Not that we’re complaining. Taylor Swift and Katy Perry’s feud has fed the shameful part of our souls that requires celeb-filled drama for years. But what about celebrities that used to be BFFs, had a very public feud and then reunited?

Frenemies or not, it looks like this lot finally put their issues behind them… Thankfully. Feuding is so last year.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Kick-starting her socialite career as Paris Hilton’s very dedicated stylist and assistant, often doing hilariously basic tasks on ‘The Simple Life’, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton seemed to be the perfect celeb BFFs.

Feud: Began when the media started pitting the two against each other.

Reunited: Paris attended Kris Jenner's legendary Christmas party, and they were inseparable.

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus

Starting out with wholesome beginnings, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus’ friendship began as young Disney stars. But at one point, it seemed to come to an unfortunate end.

Feud: Demi told a fan on The TJ Show in 2014: "It's life, and people change, I don't have anything in common with her anymore. I wish her the best."

Reunited: They took a picture together while supporting March For Our Lives in 2018, with Miley captioning the snap with: “Been friends forever & happy to stand with you on important days like this!”

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry formed a friendship in 2009, but the relationship got a little bit rocky for a hot moment in 2013-2014 when dancers reportedly left Swift’s Red tour for Perry’s Prism tour. Drama.

Feud: Reportedly started when dancers left Taylor’s tour to join Katy’s.

Reunited: Reunited: Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch. In a box. Cute.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck

Stars of the iconic Nickelodeon classic, Drake & Josh, the pair’s friendship began to shake a little when Drake Bell realised not only was he not invited to Josh Peck’s wedding, but he’d missed it entirely. Ouch.

Feud: Josh ‘forgot’ to invite his long-term BFF to his nuptials. Awks.

Reunited: The pair quickly repaired any damage done at the MTV VMA’s. Taking the snap above and posting online to end the public feud.

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello’s exit from Fifth harmony did not go down well with the group, with shade being thrown back and forth during the whole fiasco.

The shadiest moment? When Fifth harmony opened their performance of ‘Angel’ at the MTV VMAs with five group members before booting the fifth member off stage when the vocals kicked in.

Feud: Camila left the girl group to go full Beyoncé and pursue a solo career.

Reunited: Does Camila and Normani getting a snap together at the BBMAs count?

Justin Bieber and JoJo Siwa

The most hilarious faux feud that exists has to be the most recent between Justin Bieber and JoJo Siwa. The Nickelodeon star purchased/was gifted/created out of thin air a car with her face on it, and Justin took it upon himself to let her know she should burn it.

Feud: Justin telling JoJo to set her car alight, jokingly. We hope.

Reunited: When JoJo forgave and forgot and invited Justin to perform at her birthday, "bro."

Marnie Simpson and Nathan Henry

The Geordie Shore stars had a pretty lengthy falling out, with Nathan once commenting in regards to Marnie, saying: “It's been a long time, and she hated me for a while.”

Feud: No one knows. It’s a Geordie mystery.

Reunited: After spending a weekend on the sesh at Forbidden Forest Festival, Marnie finally unblocked Nathan on the ‘gram. Music really does bring people together.

Kanye West and Drake

A feud that will seemingly live on forever. At this point, no one knows where in the name of the feud overlords this dislike for one another actually came from, but there’s many a timeline to help you try and figure it out.

Feud: Drake reportedly claimed to have slept with Kim Kardashian amongst other things.

Reunited: Not yet, oh but do we hold out hope. A 2019 collab perhaps?

