Celebrities

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

From Kim Kardashian to the Geordie Shore babes, sometimes there's no turning back when it comes to surgery.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 16:23

It's no secret that any cosmetic procedure is a pretty big decision. And while most head down the surgery route in the hope of becoming devastatingly attractive, on the odd occasion things can totally backfire and thus major surgery regrets are born.

From instant second thoughts about botox to head to toe surgery chaos, these guys all wound up majorly regretting their decision to cosmetically enhance their already beauts selves.

Without further ado, get checking out Kim Kardashian, Marnie Simpson, Farrah Abraham and a bunch of other celebrities that wound up regretting their cosmetic procedures once the damage had already been done...

So there you have it, at least these guys were able to live and learn from their past mistakes, but while procedures like lip fillers might fade over time, there is definitely no going back from some decisions (just ask Heidi Montag).

If you can handle more regret, you can check out some more celebrities who wished they'd thought twice about their surgery right here. Otherwise, just remember going under the knife is not a decision to be made lightly.

