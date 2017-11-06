Celebrities

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

They put their hands up and admitted to the unthinkable.

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:12

It's fair to say that cheating is the absolute worst, and it's not uncommon for celebrities to vigorously deny it or keep their mouths firmly shtum when the first hint of an allegation emerges. This lot, however, chose to put their hands up and admit to their wrongdoing when they were caught with their hands in someone else's cookie jar.

Of course, it doesn't make the action excusable but at least they were man enough to admit it. From a certain vampire that shattered the hopes and dreams of Twilight lovers everywhere to an Essex lad's shocker of a TOWIE sexting scandal, these are probably some of the most honest cheaters you'll find.

Check out the video to find out which of your favourite celebrities admitted to cheating on their s/o...

So there you have it. At least some of these guys learned from their former cheating ways and have gone on to lead faithful relationships (we think). Meanwhile, most of those on the receiving end of the infidelity kicked those scallywags to the kerb and moved on to bigger and better things, Kourt and Marnie, we're looking at you babes!

If you can handle more cheating scandals, get checking out the celebrities that went into detail about the time they cheated on someone right here.

Otherwise, stay faithful peeps!

 

Latest News

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson Will Be Performing at This Year's AMAs

Liam Payne and Bella Thorne in the singer&#039;s &#039;Bedroom Floor&#039; video

Bella Thorne Is Liam Payne's Lead Girl In The 'Bedroom Floor' Video

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

Chloe Ferry Is Desperate For Her 'Possessed' Cat Barbara To Undergo An Exorcism

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed: Watch The Sexy New Trailer Now

Katy Perry Has Reportedly Filmed A New Music Video

Boohoo Have Launched The Most Magical Harry Potter Christmas Jumper

Liam Payne has talked about a One Direction reunion and wants it to happen

Liam Payne Covers P!nk's 'What About Us' and It's Gorgeous

Niall Horan &amp; Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan Poke Fun at Each Other's Rap Skills on Twitter

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs during day 1 of Lollapalooza Argentina at Hipodromo de San Isidro on March 31, 2017 in San Isidro, Argentina

The 1975's Matt Healy Teases New EP Coming Soon

Rita Ora

Rita Ora Is About to Release A Single with Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Maybe Zara Larsson?

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler And Ste Look Closer Than Ever During Family Beach Day

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Lorde Might Not Release A New Album For 10 Years

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Teases Beth About Her 'Stinker' Of A Tattoo As She Makes Danny Robinson Blush With A Cheeky Innuendo

U2

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Reportedly 'Wed Six Months Ago'

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Little Mix

Little Mix Tease Second Snippet of 'Is Your Love Enough?'

More From Celebrities

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Celebrities

Celebrities Who Admitted To Cheating | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebrities Who Are Super Fans Of The Kardashians

Celebrity

11 Celebrities Who Tricked The World And Got Married In Secret

Celebrity

12 TV Co-Stars Who Had Major Long Running Feuds

Celebrities

The Scariest Celebrity Freak Accidents | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

14 Of The Youngest Ever Celebs To Get Engaged: Ranked

Celebrity babies 2017
Celebrity

13 Celebrity Babies That Said Hello To The World In 2017

Celebrity

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Trending Articles

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Scarlett Moffatt boobie dress

Scarlett Moffatt Laughs Off Wardrobe Mishap After 'Boobies' Appear On Her Dress

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split