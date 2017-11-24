Celebrities

Celebrities Who Were Point Blank Refused Entry To Establishments

Just because you're famous, doesn't mean you're getting in!

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, November 24, 2017 - 15:33

You'd think that most places would be willing to bend the rules just to have some famous folk grace their establishment, but it turns out celebs are usually subject to the same regulations as us muggles.

From Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson being refused entry to a Miller and Carter for wearing a tracksuit to Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie being told 'no' at a full strip club. This lot have all been shown the door when they were sure they would breeze on through.

Hit play on the video to see Ed Sheeran, Jemma Lucy and a bunch of other celebs who have been turned away at the door...

So there you have it, even if you're super duper famous it's always worth checking up on the dress code to avoid disappointment (trackies are a definite no-go). As for being turned away from your own record label's party not once, but four times? Sorry Ed, we're not even sure what to suggest there.

Now doesn't that make you feel heaps better about getting turned away from Oceana for wearing trainers on Saturday night?

Fancy some more celeb goss? Hit play below for a bunch of shocking top 7's...

 

