Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death

News of Stephen Hawking's death has prompted an outpour of tributes from people all around the world, including from Eddie Redmayne who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the physicist in 'The Theory Of Everything'.

Charlotte Crosby, Katy Perry, and Prime Minister Theresa May have all paid their respects to the 76-year-old scientist, who died peacefully at his home in Cambridge during the early hours of Wednesday.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonoshing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," Said Eddie Redmayne in a statement.

He added: "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Katy Perry took to Twitter to reveal the news had left a 'black hole' in her heart: "there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️," she wrote.

Geordie Shore star, Charlotte Crosby, simply wrote: "RIP Stephen Hawking 😢," as Theresa May tweeted: "Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind – one of the great scientists of his generation whose courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration."

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen hawking 😢 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) March 14, 2018

Goodbye #StephenHawking Thank you for being - amongst everything else - a great laugh. pic.twitter.com/M1d1GEsv9r — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) March 14, 2018

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. The world just dropped a lot of IQ points. And, he was a fun person. Very sad news. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) March 14, 2018

Stephen Hawking inspired the world with his determination to explain the mysteries of the cosmos. But he also showed breathtaking courage to overcome life's adversities and a burning passion to protect our National Health Service. He will be greatly missed. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 14, 2018

The scientist, who was famed for his work with black holes and relativity will be seriously missed. RIP Stephen Hawking.