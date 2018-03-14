Celebrities

Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death

Eddie Redmayne, Katie Perry and Charlotte Crosby have all paid tribute to the late Stephen Hawking.

News of Stephen Hawking's death has prompted an outpour of tributes from people all around the world, including from Eddie Redmayne who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the physicist in 'The Theory Of Everything'.

Charlotte Crosby, Katy Perry, and Prime Minister Theresa May have all paid their respects to the 76-year-old scientist, who died peacefully at his home in Cambridge during the early hours of Wednesday.

"We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonoshing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet," Said Eddie Redmayne in a statement.

He added: "My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family."

Katy Perry took to Twitter to reveal the news had left a 'black hole' in her heart: "there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking... See you in the next ❤️," she wrote.

Geordie Shore star, Charlotte Crosby, simply wrote: "RIP Stephen Hawking 😢," as Theresa May tweeted: "Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind – one of the great scientists of his generation whose courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration."

Take a look at some of the celebs who have paid tribute to the icon...

The scientist, who was famed for his work with black holes and relativity will be seriously missed. RIP Stephen Hawking.

