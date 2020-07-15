Celebrities

Celebs Rally Behind British Vogue Editor Who Was ‘Racially Profiled’ At Work

Edward Enninful discussed the incident on social media

Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 10:21

The editor of British Vogue has said he was racially profiled after being instructed to “use the loading bay” as he entered the magazine’s offices.

Edward Enninful, who became the publication's first ever black editor-in-chief in 2017, discussed his experience on Instagram, with many people, including celebrities, showing him support in the comments.

He said the incident happened on Wednesday and urged followers to continue fighting for racial equality amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Today, I was racially profiled by a security guard whilst entering my work place. I was instructed to use the loading bay. Just because our timelines and weekends are returning to normal, we cannot let the world return to how it was. Change needs to happen now,” he wrote.

In the caption to his post, Edward added: “It just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.”

Condé Nast moved quickly to dismiss the security guard, but it just goes to show that sometimes it doesn’t matter what you’ve achieved in the course of your life: the first thing that some people will judge you on is the colour of your skin.

He praised the response of publisher Conde Nast, who owns British Vogue, by saying they “moved quickly” to dismiss the security guard following the incident.

Celebrities have rallied behind him online, with Jameela Jamil writing: “Oh my GOD Edward. So sorry,” as model Naomi Campbell responded: “When will this change? Been happening in UK for so long .. so sorry you had to go through that !! Don’t let it deter you. Stay STRONG 😡.”

Yara Shahidi pointed out that the “work and the fight” for true equality continues, while 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman posted: “This is so upsetting. sending you love.”

Munroe Bergdorf added: "Never going back to 'normal'. I'm so sorry this happened to you. xxx"

Edward is known for celebrating models of colour and for highlighting race-related topics throughout his career. His commitment to diversity was recognised in 2016 when he was awarded an OBE for his services to the fashion industry.

