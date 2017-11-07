Celebrities

Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

This lot fell hard and fast, which doesn't always work out.

Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 15:17

For most sane people, the prospect of being bound by marriage is pretty serious, and it can take several years or even decades to reach a point where you think your s/o is actually tolerable enough to potentially be stuck with forever.

While you probably won't struggle to find someone with that kind of thinking, also walking among us are the exact polar opposite - the hopeless romantics that literally can't wait to wave goodbye to their freedom and say hello to married bliss.

Take a look at the video to see all the celebrities that fell so hard they just had to get engaged in a heartbeat...

Okay so some of these guys might have been about as serious about the whole thing as a Disney star is about their purity ring, but you've gotta love their enthusiasm. Granted, most of them didn't actually make it down the aisle (probably for the best). In fact, a lot of the actual engagements wound up being even shorter than the time spent dating, but that doesn't make their whirlwind of a romance any less real.

It's fair to say that most quickie engagements don't tend to lead to that fairytale ending, but there are definitely times when following your heart proves to be a winner, Heidi and Spencer are still going strong after all.

So who's quickie engagement actually stood the test of time? You can find out here.

Latest News

This is why fans think karlie kloss and taylor swift aren&#039;t friends anymore

Taylor Swift Might Be Keeping 'Reputation' From Streaming Services

Pokemon Sun &amp; Moon Trading Card Game

New Pokemon Cards Have Landed And You're Going To Want Them All

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

This Item In Kylie Jenner's Shopping Trolley Has Fans Claiming She Isn't Pregnant

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Shares Emotional Instagram Post About UK Tour

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick Responds To Claims He Raped Actress Kristina Cohen

Lily Allen is seen arriving at Chanel fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France

Lily Allen Announces 'Uncomfortable, Shocking' Memoir

Charlotte Crosby Confirms The Truth Behind Those I'm A Celebrity Rumours

13 Celebrities That You Can Actually Stalk On Dating Apps

Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Amor Amor Amor’

Selena Gomez &amp; Taylor Swift

Have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Recorded a Song Together?

Britney Spears painting

Britney Spears’ Viral Painting Sells For $10,000 At Vegas Cares Benefit

Singer Camila Cabello wearing a white Bluemarine overall Gianvito Rossi pumps, pink military hat Ruslan Baginskiy seen on October 16, 2017 in Paris, France

Camila Cabello Celebrates 'Havana' Becoming Her Highest Charting US Hit to Date

People On Instagram Are Now Carving Tiny Hearts Into Their Eyebrows

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Pokemon Go Raid Battle

Pokemon Go Raids Get HUGE New Bosses

12 Nail Art Looks To Inject Some Colour Into Your All Black Winter Wardrobe

10 Of The Most Random Celebrity Flirtations We've Ever Seen

Taylor Swift promotional picture, 2017

Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, Niall Horan and More Are Performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December

More From Celebrities

The Most Bizarre But Incredible Celebrity Beauty Hacks You Will Want To Try Immediately

Celebrity

13 Celebrities That You Can Actually Stalk On Dating Apps

MTV Style

The Best Celeb Beauty Hacks | MTV Style

Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Random Celebrity Flirtations We've Ever Seen

9 MTV Reality TV Stars With A Secret Music Talent, From Holly Hagan And Zahida Allen To Joel Corry And Pauly D

Celebrities

Celebs Who Got Engaged SUPER Fast | MTV Celeb

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating

11 Unlikely Reality TV Star And Musician Friendships, From Scotty T And Ellie Goulding To Cheryl And Kim Kardashian

Celebrities

Celebrities Who Admitted To Cheating | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

The Most Terrifying Celebrity Freak Accidents Ever

Trending Articles

U2
Music

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square With U2 In One Epic Pre-EMA Party!

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Comes Clean About Her Secret 'Uniboob' Correction Surgery

Did Marnie Simpson Just Hint That Charlotte Crosby Has Given Stephen Bear A Second Chance?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have an argument

This Photo Of Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Having A Massive Argument Is Way Too Real For Anyone With A Best Friend

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Sophie Kasaei's NSFW Comment On Charlotte Crosby's Instagram Will Leave You Stunned

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Finally Confirms What The Heck Is Going On With Stephen Bear

Sophie Kasaei Takes Cheeky Swipe At Marnie Simpson's Bum As Casey Johnson Goes Naked

Celebrities Who Shockingly Admitted To Cheating