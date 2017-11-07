Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies: Celebs Who Got Engaged Super Fast

For most sane people, the prospect of being bound by marriage is pretty serious, and it can take several years or even decades to reach a point where you think your s/o is actually tolerable enough to potentially be stuck with forever.

While you probably won't struggle to find someone with that kind of thinking, also walking among us are the exact polar opposite - the hopeless romantics that literally can't wait to wave goodbye to their freedom and say hello to married bliss.

Take a look at the video to see all the celebrities that fell so hard they just had to get engaged in a heartbeat...

Okay so some of these guys might have been about as serious about the whole thing as a Disney star is about their purity ring, but you've gotta love their enthusiasm. Granted, most of them didn't actually make it down the aisle (probably for the best). In fact, a lot of the actual engagements wound up being even shorter than the time spent dating, but that doesn't make their whirlwind of a romance any less real.

It's fair to say that most quickie engagements don't tend to lead to that fairytale ending, but there are definitely times when following your heart proves to be a winner, Heidi and Spencer are still going strong after all.

So who's quickie engagement actually stood the test of time? You can find out here.