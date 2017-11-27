Celebrities

From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up

Pete Wicks, Tyga and Marnie Simpson have all fallen victim to the tattoo curse.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 17:53

Needless to say, getting a tattoo is a pretty big decision. Not only is it painful AF, but it's something that will stay with you forever and ever (or until you put yourself through the even more painful process of laser tattoo removal).

Despite all this, the chances are you know someone who has gone and got some ink dedicated to the person they thought was their one true love... only to head for splitsville shorty after. In fact, a few out there would even go as far as arguing a couples tattoo is actually a curse, totally damning your relationship the second that needle hits the skin. Plenty of celebs from Marnie Simpson to Jemma Lucy have fallen victim to this curse, and some even more than once (Stephen Bear, we're looking at you!).

Hit play on the video to see all the celebs who cemented their love with a tattoo and then headed straight for splitsville...

Now we're not saying that getting a tattoo in honour of your partner is 100% going to end in a bitter breakup, BUT we reckon there's a ton of gestures you could go for that won't come back to bite you in the bum if you do decide to part ways.

Better safe than sorry, tbh!

Now why not take a look at even more celebs' top 7 shockers...

 

 

 

