From Jack Maynard to Brandi Glanville: Celebs Who Were Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

From I'm A Celebrity to Celebrity Big Brother, they just had to show these stars the door.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 14:50

Let's face it, reality shows have no shortage of drama, but sometimes the most dramatic part of all is when the producers have to step in and pull the plug on the very stars they cast in the first place.

Yeah, it sucks to be a put out of a job - but there's usually a pretty good reason they've been shown the door. We've rounded up the biggest shockers of all From Jack Maynard's I'm A Celeb withdrawal following a bunch of allegations to Frankie Cocozza's Cokupthenosa scandal on The X Factor.

Hit play on the video to see dramatic exits from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Celebrity Big Brother and plenty more that literally left us with our mouths wide open...

Talk about dramz! Any wannabe reality stars out there should take note and make sure there are no skeletons in your closet before signing your soul away to the telly *deletes entire Twitter history*.

If you're feeling up to it, you can find out all the gory details about the time's reality stars were shockingly kicked off their show right here.

For loads more top 7 shockers, hit play on the video below...

