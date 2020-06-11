Celebrities

Charli D’Amelio And Chase Hudson Have Reunited In New TikTok Videos

Could it be?

Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 11:21

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson have sparked reunion rumours after filming two TikTok videos together.

The clips were shot at the Hype House in Los Angeles, with Charli captioning the video: “the boy @lilhuddy.” Her clip featured the song “Reel It In” by Aminé. When the lyrics say “Reel it in, I got the bag,” Charli mimed reeling in a fishing pole as Chase moved towards her.

charli d'amelio on TikTok

As for Chase, he uploaded a separate video of the pair doing a version of the 100 Racks Challenge, which he captioned: “Long time no see bruvv @charlidamelio.”

Chase Hudson 🧛🏻 on TikTok

Charli and Chase announced their split after several months of dating back in April on social media, and confirmed that they’d remain good friends.

“Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together,” Chase wrote. “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7mL8NEB_AM/

For her part, Charli added: “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for the both of us. we are still close friends and i would not change that for anything!”

Fans are already jumping to the conclusion that these two might be giving their romance another chance, with one TikTok user claiming that “the king and queen are back.”

Do you think they belong together?

