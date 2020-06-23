Chloe Sims Shows Results Of Amazing New Hair Treatment

Like all of us, Chloe Sims has been seriously missing her favourite hair salon as we all continue to stay on lockdown during this global pandemic.

Luckily though, she’s found the perfect solution to getting soft and silky hair at home and honestly, we’re obsessed with the results.

Taking us with her as she applies the 15 minute Give Me Argan Oil & Coconut Oil Hair Mask treatment, Chloe explained why it’s so important to be able to look after her hair at home.

She said: “My hair has been really really dry and obviously my colour is growing out but I’ve got coloured hair, it’s quite dry and not been to the salon same as everyone else for quite some time so I’ve been really enjoying this hair mask”

She added that the product “smells beautiful” and shows just how easy it is to use after your hair wash.

After massaging it into her hair and brushing it through with the Give Me Detangling Hair Brush, Chloe leaves the treatment to work its magic for 15 minutes before washing it out and drying her hair.

And the results? Over to Chloe: “It smells amazing and it is so silky. It’s got a lovely shine to it.

“For a 15-minute treatment that gets these results, I am very impressed.”

Looking amazing, Chloe!