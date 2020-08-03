Celebrities

Chloe X Halle Honour George Floyd And Breonna Taylor With Poignant NFL Performance

Their rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner has been praised online

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 09:45

Chloe x Halle paid tribute to George Floyd and Breonna Taylor during a performance to kick off the NFL season.

The girls sang a powerful rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner to mark the first game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. The performance was filmed at the empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Not only did Chloe x Halle deliver flawless vocals, but they also shone a light on the Black Lives Matter movement. Halle wore a t-shirt bearing George Floyd’s face on it with the words: “Rest In Power.”

Chloe wore an image of Breonna Taylor on her own shirt alongside the statement: “Say Her Name.” It’s been nearly six months since Breonna was shot in her Kentucky home by police officers carrying out a no-knock search warrant.

The tragic incident resulted in detective Brett Hankison losing his job, but nobody involved has been officially charged with her killing.

As for George Floyd, his death in May sparked protests across the globe. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was filmed kneeling on George’s neck for almost eight minutes, faces a charge of second-degree murder.

The three other officers involved in his death have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Chloe x Halle perform National Anthem ahead of 2020 NFL Kickoff Game

Earlier this year, Chloe x Halle delayed the release of their album Ungodly Hour by a week in solidarity for the “beautiful black lives lost” due to racism and police brutality.

In a tweet published in June, they vowed to continue using their voices "to make [a] change" and urged fans to "take care" of their mental wellbeing amid the protests.

 

