Does TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Charge $40,000 For A Sponsored Post?

Friday, June 12, 2020 - 11:07

Charli D’Amelio reportedly charges up to $30,000 to $40,000 for a promotional post, according to estimations published by Rolling Stone.

Three independent digital marketers who declined to be identified for the article say Charli, who has over 60 million TikTok followers, might post for $25,000 but costs can be higher.

According to them, a post from Addison Rae, who has 44 million followers, would set a record label back by around $20,000. Chase Hudson, who has 21 million followers, is estimated to pull in $2,000 to $10,000 per post.

Charli has previously opened up about her global success to Vogue, telling the publication that she aims to be natural and fun: “Whatever I feel like making, that’s what I’ll make at the time. There’s nothing I use that’s, like, a strategy.”

“I don't think it's really set in yet, to where I fully understand it, but thinking about it now, [50 million] is a lot of people.”

That’s not to say that Charli isn’t aware of the responsibility she has to use her platform for good. The 16-year-old often uses hashtags to push people towards charity initiatives and social justice movements.

“It’s important, since I’ve been given this platform, that I use it to spread good, important messages that teenagers need to hear,” she explained. “I just think: ‘Who would I be listening to if I didn’t have this platform? What would I want them to say to me?’”

