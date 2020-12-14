Dove Cameron Confirms Her Split From Thomas Doherty After Four Years Together

Dove Cameron has confirmed that she and Thomas Doherty have split after nearly four years of dating.

In a statement published on social media, she referred to speculation surrounding their relationship: “Hi all. We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight.

“In October, Thomas and I decided to part ways. The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Back in April, Dove opened up about living with Thomas during the coronavirus pandemic.

She told PeopleTV: “Even the healthiest of relationships right now, you need space, you need your alone time for your own relationship with yourself to flourish, but then also for your romantic relationship.

“We make sure to go get fresh air and open the doors as much as we can. We've been cooking loads.”

The pair met on the set of Descendants 2 in late 2016 and confirmed their relationship in February 2017.

At the time, Dove told People: “We’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private. So, we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.”

Thomas is yet to address their split on social media, but it sounds like he and Dove still mean a lot to each other as friends.

