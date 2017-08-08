Fans Accuse Kim Kardashian Of Lying About Her Age In Latest Throwback Snap

Kim Kardashian could post literally anything on Instagram and it's bound to get people talking, whether it's speculation about the dreaded use of photoshop or haters telling her to cover up those curves (NEVER!).

Well her most recent throwback post has certainly got people talking, but it's not the typical conversation that usually ensues in the comments section of a classic Kim Kardashian snap, and that's because people are hinting that she may have lied about her age.

Tumblr

The pic in question is of the 33-year-old enjoying an ice-cream treat, accompanied the picture with the caption: "When is National Ice Cream Day? (This pic was taken by Shelli Azoff when I was 15)."

That's when people started to get all kinds of confused, since they thought she looked waaay older than 15 in the pic. One person wrote: "Wow this looks like a pic of you now." and another put: "You don't look 15..."

"WHAT YOU LOOK THE SAME," wrote an astonished fan.

To be honest though, Kimmy has shared plenty of throwback snaps in the past and it's pretty clear that she just happened to bypass that awkward teenage look pretty early on to take on the form of the ridiculously attractive Kim K that we all know and love.

Besides, It's very clear what has gone on here. Kim is simply a vampire and hasn't actually aged a day since turning 15. Simples.

FYI national ice cream day is the third Sunday of July so you just missed it, sorry Kim.

You know our verdict, but what do you reckon? Did Kim lie about her age? Drop us a line @MTVUK

