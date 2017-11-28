From Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson to Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber: 8 Celeb Couples Whose Exes Reacted To Their Engagements

It’s always the best day when our fave celeb couples announce they are getting hitched as we spend the following weeks scrolling through Insta snaps of the pair and soaking up with overjoyed Twitter reactions. But it's a whole different ball game if the famous pair have previously dated other celebs. Then all eyes are on just how they’re going to take the news.

From some sweet congrats to some pretty shady responses, we couldn’t get enough of this lot’s reactions...

1. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Carly Aquilino

After the news broke that Pete and Ari were engaged after just one month of dating, the world was shocked. And it seems that Pete’s ex Carly was no different. She posted an Instagram story after the engagement became public that a ton of her friends were texting her about something that had just happened. No prizes for guessing what that was eh?

2. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber: Selena Gomez

After just a month of their re-kindled relationship, Justin got down on one knee and asked Hailey to marry him and the world collectively turned its head to see how Selena would react. In classic Sels fashion, she was very mysterious about it. The singer donned a t-shirt with the words ‘Only the strong survive’ scrawled on it while a source told E!: “Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people. It caught her off guard and wasn't what she was expecting. Another insider also claimed: “She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past.”

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

3. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Kris Humphries

Kris and Kimmy K had an awkward AF divorce so no one expected him to be gushing his congrats when the reality star got engaged to Kanye West in 2013. A source told Hollywood Life: “He doesn’t care about the two getting engaged. He is all about being ready and focusing on the upcoming NBA season. Kim being out of his life is only a great thing and he could care less about her birthday and engagement.” Oh.

4. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: Tyga

They were all wrapped up in a love square with Rob’s sister and Tyga's then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner so fans looked to Tyga after Rob and Chyna had a whirlwind engagement. But he seemed happy enough for the pair as long as it didn’t create beef for him.

He tweeted: "Everybody deserves 2 be happy. What some1 does for their happiness is not my concern, as long as it's not interfering wit my happiness. It makes me happy to see the mother of my son happy. My only concern in this situation is my son. I want him in happy environments. He's innocent in this & I want him to feel as much love as possible (sic)."

5. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: Demi Lovato

When Games of Throne’s Sophie and Jonas Bros’ Joe announced they were set to walk down the aisle, the world almost wept with joy when his friend and ex Demi commented on their announcement: “HUGE CONGRATS. Sooooo happy for the both of you!” The best.

6. Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed: Nini Dobrev

It was a shock when, after four years together, Nina and Ian split and he quickly moved on with her BFF Nicki. After he proposed in 2015, fans were dying to know how Nina felt and apparently it wasn’t great.

A source told Hollywood Life: “Nina is devastated over the engagement news. She can’t believe this is all happening so fast. She is completely shocked. She heard the news from mutual friends and can only shake her head in disbelief. She new Ian and Nikki were into each other but she never thought in a million years they would get married this quickly! It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

7. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Cressinda Bonas

The entire universe went Royal Fam crazy when Hazza and Megan announced they were getting married and as a man with a few exes, the world wondered who would react. SOowhen Cressinda, his ex of two years, posted a super cryptic Insta message, everyone noticed. She posted a quote that read: “No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how to treat people ultimately tells it all.” Very interesting.

8. Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting: Johnny Galecki

When the Big Bang star got engaged to her ex-husband after a few months of dating, her ex-boyfriend and co-star Johnny had nothing but sweet things to say about it. He told E!: “She's very happy, which makes me terribly happy.” And after her recent wedding to Kyle Cooke he posted on Insta: “Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much @normancook & @mrtankcook So moved by tonight.” Cuuuuuuute.

