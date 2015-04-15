From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News

We could probably write a list as long as our latest ASOS order with all the perks that come with being a celebrity - mainly freebies and being able to send someone out to get you chocolate at all hours of the day. We assume.

Chrissy is pretty much the expert in the art of a sassy clapback, responding to trolls who give her their opinions in hilarious style.

And back in September, she showed that she’s definitely not here for anything fake that comes out about her life, hitting back at a story that claimed her marriage was on the rocks on Instagram: “Oh in touch go f**k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash.”

Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough, the rumours came out around the time of her and John’s anniversary.

Don’t mess with queen Chrissy.

When some very WTF rumours started that Scott was cheating on then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with Kendall Jenner, Khloe took to Twitter to post the greatest mocking response: “I'm really pissed about this whole @KendallJenner and @ScottDisick thing!! Scott, I thought it was you and I that was having the affair!”

I'm really pissed about this whole @KendallJenner and @ScottDisick thing!! Scott, I thought it was you and I that was having the affair! 👿 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2015

Scott is such a THOT! These hoes really ain't loyal!! Huh?!?! Damn Gina!!! Damn!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 29, 2015

Scott then joined in, replying: “Don't worry @khloekardashian you will always be my number 1”.

Don't worry @khloekardashian you will always be my number 1 — Scott Disick (@ScottDisick) January 29, 2015

Now THAT’S how you deal with fake news.

This Geordie worldie perfected a reet mint sassy response for people who claimed she’d had liposuction.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight, Sophie wrote: “For all the trolls out there who think it’s funny to say I’ve had liposuction & the scar on my bum is from it. Here I am bigger and smaller and funnily enough the scar is the same in both! So before your HATE on me it may be worth doing some research (…) now kiss my scarred ass!”

For all the trolls out there who think it’s funny to say I’ve had liposuction & the scar on my bum is from it. Here I am bigger and smaller and funnily enough the scar is the same in both! So before your HATE on me it may be worth doing some research ✌🏻now kiss my scarred ass! pic.twitter.com/O3eIoJJuez — ☮ Sophie ☮ (@SophieKasaei_) January 9, 2018

YES LASS.

In 2015, Ariel hilariously hit back at a rumour that claimed she was looking to get married to then-boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette to mark her 18th birthday.

The actress shared a grab of the story alongside some A+ texts showing everything she’d want at her wedding. A perfect response, and a set of perfect wedding ideas tbh, if you ask us.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall had a simple response to rumours that started after she posted this selfie of her looking totally gorgeous in a polka dot bodycon dress.

With pregnancy claims flying about, the model hit back, tweeting: “i just like bagels ok!!!”

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

We feel you, Kendall.

When a magazine claimed that Miley and Selena Gomez were both pregnant by Justin Bieber, the singer took to social media to laugh off the whole fake story.

Sharing a grab of the *interesting* story on Instagram, Miley wrote: “And by the same man we mean @justinbieber.”

Simple but perfect.

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson

Marnie, like us, is seriously fed up with people assuming women are pregnant if they put on the slightest bit of weight.

Hitting back at one Twitter user who asked if she was expecting, the Geordie worldie wrote: “I’ve gained almost 2 stone. I’m not pregnant I can assure you. But thanks for pointing that out.”

I’ve gained almost 2 stone. I’m not pregnant I can assure you. But thanks for pointing that out 👍 https://t.co/jA0G82MiwD — Marnie. (@MarnieGShore) December 6, 2017

KEEMON Marns - and for the record, you’ll always be a worldie to us.

Taylor used her infamous cats to help her craft a spot-on response to rumours that she’d insured her legs for $40 million in 2015.

Sharing a photo of a scratch on her leg, gifted to her by cat Meredith, on social media, Taylor wrote: “GREAT WORK, MEREDITH. I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS.”

Oh, Meredith.

In one of the weirdest rumours of 2017 (there were a lot, we know), fans accused Megan of having not five, but six toes on her left foot after spotting what looked like an extra toe in one of her photos.

Seriously unimpressed with the response and the abuse she received, Megan took to Twitter to share a video proving she has five toes on each foot, telling followers: “I know all you guys have been wondering today if I have a sixth toe,” before actually counting her toes for everyone to see.

“It’s a bit worrying that people are so interested and send me abusive messages and tweets. But then I’ve got to put in consideration that you guys that are messaging me that s**t are low life scum.”

No more toe-gate, please.

Ariana was not happy when reports started claiming that she was enjoying something of a romance with One Direction’s Niall Horan in 2015.

Blasting the rumours with an appropriately brilliant response, Ariana told The Sun on Sunday: “A girl can be friends with someone with a d**k and not hop on it.”

She added: “I'm tired of needing to be linked to a guy, I'm not Big Sean's ex, I'm not Niall's new possible girl. I'm Ariana Grande.”

We LOVE this.

