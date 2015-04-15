Celebrities

From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News

Don't mess with this lot.

Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 16:29

We could probably write a list as long as our latest ASOS order with all the perks that come with being a celebrity - mainly freebies and being able to send someone out to get you chocolate at all hours of the day. We assume.

But it’s not all rainbows and free stuff, with rumours and fake news plaguing some celebrities’ lives on a daily basis.

For these celebs though, they’re just not here for any gossip, giving the sassiest responses ever to the wonderfully weird and woefully incorrect news they read about themselves.

Check out these shocking secrets celebs have revealed about themselves...

Chrissy Teigen

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Chrissy is pretty much the expert in the art of a sassy clapback, responding to trolls who give her their opinions in hilarious style. 

And back in September, she showed that she’s definitely not here for anything fake that comes out about her life, hitting back at a story that claimed her marriage was on the rocks on Instagram: “Oh in touch go f**k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash.”

Oh, and if that wasn’t bad enough, the rumours came out around the time of her and John’s anniversary.

Don’t mess with queen Chrissy.

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

When some very WTF rumours started that Scott was cheating on then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian with Kendall Jenner, Khloe took to Twitter to post the greatest mocking response: “I'm really pissed about this whole @KendallJenner and @ScottDisick thing!! Scott, I thought it was you and I that was having the affair!”

Scott then joined in, replying: “Don't worry @khloekardashian you will always be my number 1”.

Now THAT’S how you deal with fake news.

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

This Geordie worldie perfected a reet mint sassy response for people who claimed she’d had liposuction.

Taking to Twitter to set the record straight, Sophie wrote: “For all the trolls out there who think it’s funny to say I’ve had liposuction & the scar on my bum is from it. Here I am bigger and smaller and funnily enough the scar is the same in both! So before your HATE on me it may be worth doing some research (…) now kiss my scarred ass!”

YES LASS.

Ariel Winter

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

In 2015, Ariel hilariously hit back at a rumour that claimed she was looking to get married to then-boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette to mark her 18th birthday.

The actress shared a grab of the story alongside some A+ texts showing everything she’d want at her wedding. A perfect response, and a set of perfect wedding ideas tbh, if you ask us.

@starmagazine here are some EXCLUSIVE deets about my "upcoming nuptials" #imonly17 #letmefinishcollegeapps #thisissilly #notgettingmarried @laurent_claude_gaudette @DavinaAdjani

Kendall Jenner

loner life 👽

loner life 👽

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Kendall had a simple response to rumours that started after she posted this selfie of her looking totally gorgeous in a polka dot bodycon dress. 

With pregnancy claims flying about, the model hit back, tweeting: “i just like bagels ok!!!”

We feel you, Kendall.

Miley Cyrus

Jeffrey Neira/CBS via Getty Images

When a magazine claimed that Miley and Selena Gomez were both pregnant by Justin Bieber, the singer took to social media to laugh off the whole fake story.

Sharing a grab of the *interesting* story on Instagram, Miley wrote: “And by the same man we mean @justinbieber.”

And by the same man we mean @justinbieber

And by the same man we mean @justinbieber

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Simple but perfect.

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Marnie, like us, is seriously fed up with people assuming women are pregnant if they put on the slightest bit of weight.

Hitting back at one Twitter user who asked if she was expecting, the Geordie worldie wrote: “I’ve gained almost 2 stone. I’m not pregnant I can assure you. But thanks for pointing that out.”

KEEMON Marns - and for the record, you’ll always be a worldie to us.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Hill/Getty

Taylor used her infamous cats to help her craft a spot-on response to rumours that she’d insured her legs for $40 million in 2015.

Sharing a photo of a scratch on her leg, gifted to her by cat Meredith, on social media, Taylor wrote: “GREAT WORK, MEREDITH. I WAS JUST TRYING TO LOVE YOU AND NOW YOU OWE ME 40 MILLION DOLLARS.”

Oh, Meredith.

Megan McKenna

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

In one of the weirdest rumours of 2017 (there were a lot, we know), fans accused Megan of having not five, but six toes on her left foot after spotting what looked like an extra toe in one of her photos.

Seriously unimpressed with the response and the abuse she received, Megan took to Twitter to share a video proving she has five toes on each foot, telling followers: “I know all you guys have been wondering today if I have a sixth toe,” before actually counting her toes for everyone to see. 

“It’s a bit worrying that people are so interested and send me abusive messages and tweets. But then I’ve got to put in consideration that you guys that are messaging me that s**t are low life scum.”

No more toe-gate, please.

Ariana Grande

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ariana was not happy when reports started claiming that she was enjoying something of a romance with One Direction’s Niall Horan in 2015.

Blasting the rumours with an appropriately brilliant response, Ariana told The Sun on Sunday: “A girl can be friends with someone with a d**k and not hop on it.”

She added: “I'm tired of needing to be linked to a guy, I'm not Big Sean's ex, I'm not Niall's new possible girl. I'm Ariana Grande.”

We LOVE this.

Now watch these kinky celeb confessions...

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals The One Beauty Treatment She'd Never Try Again
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Kim Kardashian Is Launching Her Very Own Kids Prank Show And We’re So Excited
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
Olivia Attwood opens up about Chris Hughes split, feels like she&#039;s lost her best friend
Olivia Attwood Admits She’s ‘Hopeful’ That She Can ‘Work Things Out’ With Chris Hughes In The Future
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
DJ Khaled
New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, MNEK, Meghan Trainor
Warner Wants Kristen Wiig For Wonder Woman 2
What Your Handwriting Actually Says About Your Personality
Get Involved With Tekken Mobile NOW If You Want To Get These Sweet Goodies
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Little Mix
Little Mix Win Big at the First Ever Global Awards Ceremony
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Delivers Powerful Feminist Speech at the Global Awards
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello and Charli XCX Are Supporting Taylor Swift on Tour
Kylie Jenner&#039;s amazing post-baby body
Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Body Is Quite Literally Out Of This World
Jersey Shore Cast And Fans React To The Show Being Renewed For A Second Season In The Best Way

More From Celebrities

From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
The Number Of Female Characters In Top Grossing Films Actually Dropped Last Year
Celebrity
From Kyle Christie To Chrissy Teigen: 7 Of The Most Random Celebrity Surgeries Ever
From Rihanna To Sophie Kasaei: Celebs' Kinkiest Confessions Ever
Celebrities
Kinkiest Celeb Confessions | MTV Celeb
Celebrities
Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts | MTV Celeb
From Amber Rose To Fergie: Celebs With Seriously Shocking Pasts
From Kendall Jenner To Rihanna: 10 Celebrity Tweets That Prove 2012 Was A Simpler Time
Including Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen: 8 Iconic Celebrity Friendships That Have Stood The Test Of Time
Celebrity
From Taylor Swift and Katy Perry To Lauren Conrad And Speidi: 10 Of The Longest Celeb Feuds Ever
From Harry Styles To Marnie Simpson: Shocking Secrets Celebs Revealed About Themselves
Celebrities
Shocking Secrets Stars Have Revealed About Themselves | MTV Celeb

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Tweets Then Deletes This Declaration Of 'Love' For Josh Ritchie
Kim Kardashian posing in an industrial kitchen
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
TV Shows
Ex On The Beach’s Marnie Simpson Pies Off Stephen Bear Because Of Geordie Shore Bestie Charlotte Crosby - EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Seconds of Summer Want One Direction to Reunite
Gaz Beadle Enjoys A Cute Chilled Friday With Son Chester Amid All The Snow Chaos
Brandon Flynn Responds To Memes Of Him Kissing Sam Smith
Geordie Shore Episode 9 Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Is ‘Fuming’ After Chloe Ferry Questions Whether He’s Looking At Other Lasses
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers And Talia Oatway's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Kylie Jenner Shares The First Close-Up Shot Of Baby Stormi's Face And She's Beautiful
Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Eight Month Baby Bump In A Gorgeous Pink Outfit In Japan
From Tom Hardy To Jennifer Lawrence: 9 Times Celebrities Were The Heroes We Always Needed
Chrissy Teigen Posts First Ultrasound Image Of Her And John Legend's Unborn Son